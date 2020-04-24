A few weeks ago I was having a video chat with my brother Bob and his wife Toni, who live in Florida. About halfway through the conversation, Toni decided it was time to start getting dinner ready. Bob relinquished his phone and I got to follow Toni into the kitchen. She is a really good cook, so I knew I’d be in for a treat. Of the visual sort only, since I can’t be there in person.

She made grilled salmon with mango salsa and accordion roasted potatoes. I asked for the recipes and she sent them to me in the mail along with a lovely pair of white earrings she had crocheted. I love my sister-in-law. Even if she didn’t have stellar cooking and crocheting skills, I would love her. She has a rich heart. Thank you, Toni.

The recipes

Salmon

Melt one teaspoon of margarine or butter in a hot iron skillet. Place salmon in the skillet skin side down and salt and pepper to taste. Cook covered on medium heat until skin is crunchy. Turn salmon and finish cooking.

Mango salsa

Cut 1 mango, 1 tomato, 1/2 cucumber, and 1/4 red onion into small cubes. Add a small amount of fresh cilantro, juice of one lemon, salt and pepper to taste, and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add 1/4 teaspoon of hot pepper if you dare. Serve the salmon with the salsa on top or to the side.

Accordion roasted potatoes

Take two large potatoes and make a series of slits all across the top (like an accordion). Sprinkle on salt and pepper to taste and drizzle on a little olive oil. Microwave for about 5 minutes. Place the potatoes in a skillet that is safe to use in the oven. Broil on high for 5-7 minutes — until they get some color.

Bob and Toni enjoyed their salmon and potatoes with greens beans, rice, toasted bread, and some lager. They also had a big bowl of fresh fruit and a side salad. I told you she was a good cook.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, they are sheltering and eating in place at their home in Florida, but they should be in Honduras, where Toni is from and where they expect to retire. You can read all about their recent change of plans in the blog post that Bob wrote for Catching Health: March 5, 2020 — Let the retirement adventure begin? I love my brother, too, and his sense of humor.