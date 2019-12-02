Conversations About Aging: Tom Antonik, 63

The first documented case of AIDS was reported in Los Angeles California in 1981. Back then, someone who was newly diagnosed might not survive even a few months. New medications were developed in the 90s that helped slow the progression of the disease but did not offer a cure.

Today, another generation of medications called antiretrovirals has led to a dramatic decline in the number of people who are dying of AIDS. Or put another way, a dramatic increase in the number of people who are living longer healthier lives.

Tom Antonik is one of those people. In 1986, Tom found out that he was HIV positive. A year later he was diagnosed with AIDS. He thought it was a death sentence, for sure. But here he is 33 years later at the age of 63, still alive and doing well. I interviewed Tom many times back in the 80s and 90s. He wanted to make a difference, to help break the stigma against people with HIV/AIDS. He is still trying to make a difference.

Photo of Tom taken by a friend five years ago

Franny Peabody w/ boa, ’99/photo by Tom

Pemaquid Point/photo by Tom

Ellis Island II, (n.d.), 18 x 24″ watercolor on paper

Sneakers, 2012, 4 x 6″, watercolor

Trees, Woolman Hill, 2006 10 x 7″ watercolor on paper

