Conversations About Aging: Vikki Choate, 62

At 62, Vikki Choate has already started thinking about her retirement plan. I’m sure there’s relaxation built into it, but most of it involves moving into a new career. She currently has more than a full-time job and she’s working toward a doctorate degree. All part of the plan. Vikki is a dynamo, but she also has a strong spiritual side that guides everything she does, including becoming a newlywed last year. Join us for an inspirational Conversation About Aging.

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Tom Antonik, who in 1986, found out that he was HIV positive. A year later he was diagnosed with AIDS. A death sentence, for sure. But here he is 33 years later at the age of 63, still alive and doing well. I interviewed Tom many times back in the 80s and 90s. He wanted to make a difference, to help break the stigma against people with HIV/AIDS. He is still trying to make a difference.

If you have any suggestions for people I should consider interviewing or you’re aware of a helpful aging resource in your community, let me know. In addition to the podcast, I intend to blog about what various communities, organizations, and individuals are doing to provide age-friendly services, support, and connection here in Maine. The best way to get in touch is to send me an email. Thank you!

