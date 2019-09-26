Looking for something to make with all those apples you’ve been picking? How about a mouth-watering honey apple torte? I can’t remember where I found this recipe — in a cooking magazine many years ago, I think.

It’s pretty easy to make. If you’re feeling especially indulgent, top it off with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of French vanilla ice cream. Although, I can guarantee that it tastes just fine with nothing on top.

Enjoy!

Warm from the oven

Honey Apple Torte

Ingredients

1/3 cup honey

2 TBS fresh lemon juice

3 Granny Smith apples peeled and each cut into 8 wedges

3/4 cup granulated sugar

6 TBS butter or margarine softened

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 tsp grated lemon rind

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

cooking spray

1 TBS granulated sugar

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350° Combine honey and lemon juice in a large nonstick skillet; bring to a simmer over medium heat. Add apples; cook 14 minutes or until almost tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and set aside. Beat 3/4 cup granulated sugar, butter, brown sugar, and vanilla at medium speed until well blended (about 4 minutes.) Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in lemon rind. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add flour mixture to sugar mixture, beating at low speed until blended. Pour batter into a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Remove apples from skillet with a slotted spoon; discard remaining liquid. Arrange apple slices spoke-like on top of batter, pressing slices gently into batter. Combine 1 TBS granulated sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle evenly over apples. Bake at 350° for one hour or until cake springs back when touched lightly in center. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into wedges using a serrated knife.

Share your recipes

Do you have a special apple recipe you’d be willing to share? Add it to the comment section or send me an email.