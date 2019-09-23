Conversations About Aging: Dr. Bill Taylor, 97

Dr. Bill Taylor packed away his windsurfer when he was 92. Didn’t have the perfect balance he needed any more. He didn’t pack away his zest for life, though. Now 97, he lives at Highland Green in Topsham until it’s warm enough to drive down to his camp in Waterboro. That’s right, drive. He also drives every Sunday to Unity Center for Spiritual Growth in Windham. What drives Bill? Curiosity, he told me.

He talks about that curiosity, the lure of windsurfing, some of the adventures he’s had these past 97 years, and love in the latest episode of Conversations About Aging, a Catching Health with Diane Atwood special series.

Some pictures

Bill at camp

Bill windsurfing

His late wife Maggie windsurfing

Maggie and Bill

Taylor reunion in front of the old family house

Words that Maggie lived by and Bill does, too

Communicating with friends

Bill’s keyboard and ukulele — good for the soul and the brain

Bill behind the wheel after taking a refresher course with Heather Shields. Read all about it in Should you still be driving?

Taylor, Frey, Leavitt House

Taylor, Frey, Leavitt House/Museum

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Ernie DeRaps. At one time, he was a lighthouse keeper in Maine. After retirement, he became an artist. What do you think he painted? Mostly lighthouses, of course!

