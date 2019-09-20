Where you can pick apples in Maine

Nosh & Nutrition, , ,
By
Where to Pick Apples in Maine
Courtesy Maine-ly Apples

Some people consider apples a superfood, so one a day just might help you stay healthy. There are thousands of varieties to choose from, many of them right here in Maine. I’ve put together a list of some Maine orchards that let you pick your own apples — a great way to spend a late summer/early fall afternoon.

It’s a good idea to contact the orchard before heading out to make sure of the hours because they often fluctuate. You should also contact the orchard directly if you want to ask about pest management practices. Wherever possible, I’ve added links to websites and Facebook pages. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you find a mistake or think I should remove or add someone to the list.

ACTON

Kelly Orchards
82 Sanborn Road
Acton, ME
636-1601
Facebook

Smith’s Red Apple Farm
1008 Route 109
Acton, ME
Facebook

ALFRED

Giles Family Farm 
139 Waterboro Road
Alfred, ME
324-2944
Facebook

Lakeview Orchard
301 Brock Road
Alfred, ME
978-729-5667 (area code is correct)
Facebook

AUBURN

Wallingford’s Fruit House
1240 Perkins Ridge Road
Auburn, ME
784-7958
Facebook

BETHEL

Gibson’s Apple Orchard
55 Gibson Road
Bethel, ME
836-2702
Facebook

Lyon’s Orchard
684 Grover Hill Road
Bethel, ME
824-0297
Facebook

BOWDOIN

Rocky Ridge Orchard
38 Rocky Ridge Lane
Bowdoin Center, ME
666-5786
Facebook

BREWER

Harris Orchard
Wiswell Road
Brewer, ME
989-3435

BRIDGTON

Five Fields Farm
720 South Bridgton Road
Bridgton, ME
647-2425
Facebook

Apples from Mullis Orchards
Courtesy Mullis Orchards

BUCKSPORT

Wight’s Orchard
871 State Route 46
Bucksport, ME
469-3773
Facebook

BURNHAM

Littlefield’s Orchard
2 Littlefield Lane
Burnham, ME
948-6218

BUXTON

Snell Family Farm
1000 River Road
Buxton, ME
929-6166
Facebook

CARIBOU

Circle B Farms
287 East Presque Isle Road
Caribou, Maine
498-8238
Facebook

CHARLESTON

Sullivan’s Orchard
356 Puddledock Road
Charleston, ME
285-3572
Facebook

CHESTER

North Chester Orchard
460 North Chester Road
Chester, ME
794-3547
Facebook

CORNISH

Pulsifer’s Orchard
24 Pulsifer Orchard Drive (Brackett Road)
Cornish, ME
632-1720
Facebook

CORRINA

Mullis Orchards
370 Dexter Road
Corrina, ME
278-3704

CUMBERLAND

Orchard Hill Farm
36 Orchard Road
Cumberland, ME
829-3581
Email

Terison Apple Orchard
1 Whitney Road
Cumberland Center, ME
829-3965 or 650-3781
Facebook
Due to equipment issues and our diligence to preserve a low spray orchard, our apple crop did not fare as well as we would like for the public. The apples are small. Therefore, Mr. Terison has decided to not open to the public for the 2019 season. Thank you for your understanding. Please private message us (On Facebook) if you would like to pick for your nonprofit group.

DAMARISCOTTA

Biscay Orchard
23 Reny Road
Damariscotta, ME
563-3026
Facebook

DIXMONT

Maine-ly Apples
372 Moosehead Trail
Dixmont, ME
234-2043
Facebook

Apples hanging from a tree
Courtesy Lakeside Orchards

ELLSWORTH

Johnston’s Orchards
Branch Pond Road
Ellsworth, ME
667-4028
Facebook

ENFIELD

Robinson’s Orchard
516 Lincoln Road
Enfield, ME
732-4346
Facebook

ETNA

Conant Apple Orchards
729 Stage Road
Etna Center, ME
269-2241
Facebook

FAIRFIELD

The Apple Farm
104 Back Road
Fairfield, ME
453-7656
Facebook

FARMINGTON

Morrison Hill Orchard
272 Morrison Hill Road
Farmington, ME
778-4945
Facebook

O’Connor’s Orchard
709 Holley Road
Farmington, ME
Facebook
Unfortunately this year we have a very light crop and will not have enough apples within reach. We will be selling pre-picked apples and hope to go back to pick your own in 2020.”

GORHAM

Orchard Ridge
236 Sebago Lake Road
Gorham, ME
239-0442
Facebook

GREENE

Gagnon Family Orchard
75 Saunders Road
Greene, ME
576-0541
Email 

HIRAM

Apple Acres Farm
363 Durgintown Road
Hiram, ME
625-4777
Facebook

HOPE

Hardy Farms
106 Church Street
Hope, ME
763-3262
Facebook

Hope Orchards
434 Camden Road
Hope, ME
763-2824
Facebook

JEFFERSON

County Fair Farm
423 Augusta Road
Jefferson, ME
549-3536
Facebook

KENTS HILL

Kents Hill Orchard
1625 Main Street
Kents Hill, ME
685-3522
Facebook

Apples on the tree
Courtesy Libby and Son U-Pick 

LEVANT

Treworgy Family Orchards
3876 Union Street
Levant, ME
884-8354
Facebook

LEWISTON

Benoit Orchards
266 Ferry Road
Lewiston, ME
783-0875
Facebook

Stukas Farms
144 Ferry Road
Lewiston, ME
786-2639

LIMERICK

Libby & Son U-Picks
86 Sawyer Mountain Road
Limerick, ME
793-4749
Facebook

LIMINGTON

Brackett’s Orchards
Route 11
Limington, ME
637-2377
Facebook

Doles Orchard
187 Doles Ridge Road
Limington, ME
793-4409
Facebook

LINNEUS

Sunnyside Farm / Ferme Ensoleillee
406 New Limerick Road
Linneus, ME
532-7058
Facebook

LITCHFIELD

Applewald
525 Huntington Hill Road
Litchfield, ME
268-4042 please only call this number Thursday – Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm
Facebook

LIVERMORE

Berry Fruit Farm
361 Crash Road
Livermore, ME
897-4767
Facebook

Boothby’s Orchard
366 Boothby Road
Livermore, ME
754-3500
Facebook

LYMAN

Hammond Farms
180 Old North Berwick Road
Lyman, ME
985-2550

MADISON

North Star Orchards
97 Orchard Road
Madison, ME
696-5109
Facebook

MANCHESTER

Lakeside Orchards
318 Readfield Road
Manchester, ME
622-2479
Facebook

MERCER

Sandy River Apples
240 West Sandy River Road
Norridgewock, ME
587-2563

MONMOUTH

Chick’s Apple and Berry Farm
155 Norris Hill Road
Monmouth, ME
933-4452
Facebook

MONROE

Elwell Organic Fruit Orchards and Nursery
50 Elwell Road
Monroe, ME
525-3130

Hooper’s Orchard
856 Back Brooks Road
Monroe, ME
525-3236
Facebook

MT. VERNON

Mt. Nebo Orchard by Pine Bluff Farms
339 Wings Mill Road
Mt. Vernon, ME
495-9071
Facebook
Ready for picking Sept. 21, 2019

NEW GLOUCESTER

Thompson’s Orchard
276 Gloucester Hill Road
New Gloucester, ME
926-4738
Facebook

NEWPORT

Rowe Orchards
Route 7
Newport, ME
368-4777

NORTH YARMOUTH

Hansel’s Orchard
44 Sweetser Road
North Yarmouth, ME
829-6136
Facebook

PITTSFIELD

Outland Orchard
404 Phillips Corner Road
Pittsfield, ME
487-3530
Facebook

POLAND

Roberts’ Orchard
Poland Corner Road
Poland, ME
998-4183
Facebook

Courtesy Hope Orchards
Courtesy Hope Orchards

PRESQUE ISLE

The King’s Gardener
157 Johnson Road
Presque Isle, ME
Facebook

RAYMOND

Meadow Brook Farm
727 Webbs Mills Road
Raymond, ME
627-7009
Facebook

RICHMOND

Bond Family Orchard
60 Parks Road
Richmond, ME
No phone number or website, but people are welcome to stop by

SABATTUS

Willow Pond Farm
395 Middle Road
Sabattus, ME
375-6662
Facebook

ST. ALBANS

Avalon Acres Orchard & Farm
234 Dexter Road
Saint Albans, ME
938-2501

Lombard’s Appleberry Orchard
234 Dexter Road
Saint Albans, ME
938-2861
Email

SEBAGO

Douglas Hill Orchard
Orchard Road (take Dyke Mountain Road off Route 107)
Sebago, ME
787-2745
Facebook
“Hope everyone had a great summer 

Diane Atwood

About Diane Atwood

For more than 20 years, Diane was the health reporter on WCSH 6. Before that, a radiation therapist at Maine Medical Center and after, Manager of Marketing/PR at Mercy Hospital. She now hosts and produces the Catching Health podcast and writes the award-winning blog Catching Health with Diane Atwood.