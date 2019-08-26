Conversations About Aging: Bill Saltzer, 93

At 93, Bill Saltzer is still an active man. Up until last winter, he was living alone in the house he shared with his wife until she passed away several years ago. But his children were worried about him and had been urging him to move into an assisted living facility. He fell while shoveling and hurt his back. After that, he decided maybe his kids were right. In the latest episode of Conversations About Aging, a Catching Health special series, he talks about his decision to move and what it’s been like for him. He also reminisces about his time in the Marines during World War II.

Listen to my conversation with Bill

Where else you can find and subscribe to the podcast

Read a transcript of our conversation

A few pictures

Bill and his four children

Bill when he was in the Marines and a few of the medals he earned

Bill loves to read

Who’s next?

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Mary Hamblen, who’s 98 and living in the same assisted living facility in Gorham as Bill Saltzer. She moved in, primarily, because she has macular degeneration and it was getting harder to see. Mary is originally from Westbrook, Maine and it was fun for me to learn that the last house she lived in used to belong to a relative of mine. She had a lot of great memories to share about Westbrook. She also talked about the challenges of losing your eyesight but trying to make the best of it. And wait until you hear what kind of car she used to drive … at the age of 90!

Suggestions?

If you have any suggestions for people I should consider interviewing or you’re aware of a helpful aging resource in your community, let me know. In addition to the podcast, I intend to blog about what various communities, organizations, and individuals are doing to provide age-friendly services, support, and connection here in Maine. The best way to get in touch is to send me an email. Thank you!

Please share the podcast with friends, family, on social media, everywhere. You’re also welcome to become a member of our Facebook group Conversations About Aging.