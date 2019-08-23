Oh, my aching shoulders

I don’t know about you, but I spend a lot of time either on my laptop, smartphone, or desktop computer. And my shoulders are not shy about letting me know when I need to take a break. Andy, my strength coach at AW Strength & Conditioning says he sees it all the time.

In this short video, he explains why it causes a problem and demonstrates some easy exercises to ease those aching shoulders.

Next up, your core

What exactly is your core and why do you want it to be strong? That’ll be our next video with Andy, coming up in a week or two.

And now, here’s my advice: Put away the electronic device you used to read this post and watch the video and give you and your shoulders a break.