A small change can make a big difference

Moments like this are why I treasure having a flexible schedule.

Have you ever made a change that affected you in a big way? That made you feel healthier or happier? One that I made was to quit my job and become a freelance writer. It’s something I’d thought about for years, but only in 2011 did the idea enter into the realm of possibility.

I think it was then that I developed an approach to decision-making I still use today. After talking it over with my family and figuring out finances, I asked myself if I were on my deathbed, would I be kicking myself for not pursuing my longtime dream. The answer was yes, yes, yes!

So, I took the leap and it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I was meant to be my own boss. I’ve got a strong work ethic and I don’t mind working alone (although last year, I started working part of the week at a co-working space in Portland called B-side, which has been a great experience.)

I love writing the blog and doing the Conversations About Aging podcast. I learn new things, meet new people, face new challenges, and I have a flexible schedule, which is what I appreciate most.

I was curious to find out if other people had made changes in their lives that made a positive difference, so I asked. Here are some of the responses I got.

Pat: Sold my house and downsized

Donna: Trying to be more accepting of what life sends my way!

Alice: Exercise 5 days/week

Jean: Yoga class — at least once a week

Mary: Fitbit. 10,000 steps or more every day!

Martha: Exercise. Swimming or yoga

Kelly: Eating clean

Lisa: Exercise and eating healthier. Sorry, that’s two.

Brenda: Addressing the many years of collecting.

Jennifer: Drink 32 oz. of water before I leave the house in the morning. Gets me hydrated and energized.

Helen: Appreciate each new day

Susan: Kundalini yoga 4-5 times a week

Trish: I joined the Y and am loving the variety of classes.

Tara: Eating vegan. I don’t feel the guilt when I leave animal products off my plate and it’s better for the planet.

Jeffrey: Learned Reiki and touched thousands of lives. Embarked on a profound healing journey.

What change have you made?

Have you made a change that’s had a positive impact on your health or happiness? Tell me what it is in the comment box below and I’ll add it to the list. That way, we can all inspire each other.

PS Another change I made is to work with Andy, my personal trainer at least once a week. It’s been two years, now, and that discipline has made a big difference in how I see myself. High five, Diane!