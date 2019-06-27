Let’s make some peanut butter cookies together

Some people think if you’re a vegan, you can’t eat sweets. Like peanut butter cookies, for instance. Well, you can. And they’re good. Just ask me, a self-proclaimed peanut butter cookie aficionado, and my granddaughter, who just had her first one. Make that three.

Indulgence. That’s what grandmothers are all about, right? And lots of unconditional love. Patience, too. Especially if you’re making a batch of cookies with a three-year-old whose attention span is wicked short. We had fun, though, and our cookies were perfect in every way.

The recipe we used is from The Joy of Vegan Baking by Colleen Patrick-Goudreau.

Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, sifted

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 teaspoon Ener-G Egg Replacer (the equivalent of one egg)

2 TBS water

1 1/4 cups firmly packed light brown sugar

3/4 cup natural peanut butter, smooth or crunchy

1/2 cup non-hydrogenated, nondairy butter

3 TBS nondairy milk

1 TBS vanilla extract

1/2 cup ground peanuts (optional)

1/2 cup nondairy chocolate chips (optional)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375°F

Line 3 cookies sheets with parchment paper or use non-stick baking sheets

In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.

Whip the egg replacer and water together in a blender or food processor, until thick and creamy.

In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, peanut butter, butter, milk, and vanilla. (Or if you’re so inclined, turn the bowl over and pretend it’s a drum!) Beat the mixture at medium speed with an electric hand mixer until well blended.

Add the egg replacer mixture and beat just until blended.

Add the flour mixture, ground peanuts, if using, and chocolate chips, if using, and mix until just blended.

Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto the cookie sheet. Flatten slightly in a criss-cross pattern with the tines of a fork.

Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until set and just beginning to brown. Do not overbake. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool on the sheet for 3 to 5 minutes before removing to let cool on a wire rack.

Let the indulging begin. Recipe makes 2 dozen. She didn’t eat them all. She’s learning to share. Especially with her Nana.