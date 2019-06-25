Where you can pick strawberries in Maine



Is there anything else quite as delicious as a handful of freshly picked strawberries? Check out the Catching Health list of farms across Maine that let you pick your own strawberries.

If a farm has a website or Facebook page, I included a link. Otherwise, you might want to call ahead to make sure it’s open for picking.

Wherever possible, I have included information about a farm’s use of pesticides.

Let me know if you want to add a farm or additional information to the list or notice something that needs to be corrected. I’ll tell you how at the end of the post.

ATHENS

SITES FARM

98 Joaquin Road

654-2061

Facebook

BENTON

UNDERWOOD STRAWBERRY FARM

1435 Benton Avenue

453-6800

Organic

BOWDOINHAM

FAIRWINDS FARM

555 Brown’s Point Rd (Located across the street)

729-1872

Facebook

Our farming practices include a combination of traditional and organic methods. This includes the use of synthetic and organic fertilizers for plant and soil nutrition; cultivation, plastic mulch, and minimal herbicide use for weed control; and integrated pest management in conjunction with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

BUCKSPORT



SILVERIDGE FARM (There will be no strawberry picking in 2019. I’ll check back next year.)

699 Silver Lake Road

469-2404

Facebook

CAPE ELIZABETH

ALEWIVE’S BROOK FARM

83 Old Ocean House Road

799-7743

We are not certified organic, but our strawberries have no sprays or chemicals on them.

MAXWELL’S FARM

527 Ocean House Road (Watch for signs to picking fields)

799-3383

Facebook

Whenever possible, we will use organic, or natural production systems to enhance soil chemistry and plant health. Sometimes, because of the size of our operation, or due to the fact that organic methods are ineffective, we will use man-made chemistry to assist our production in a way that has the least risk to us, the crop, and our customers.

JORDAN’S FARM

21 Wells Road

767-2740

Facebook

At Jordan’s Farm, we employ sustainable farming practices. This means that we use green manure ground covers, amend our soil with compost and use chemical pesticides and herbicides as little as possible to preserve the natural nutrients of our soils.

CARIBOU

GOUGHAN’S BERRY FARM

872 Fort Fairfield Road

498-6565

Facebook

McELWAIN’S STRAWBERRY FARM

693 Sweden Street

498-8276

Facebook

CLINTON

RICHARDSON’S STRAWBERRY FARM

Hinckley-Canaan Road (Route 23)

453-2093

CORINTH

ADAMS STRAWBERRY ACRES

1409 Main Street/Broadway, Route 15 (East Corinth)

285-3324

Facebook

CORINNA

THUNDER ROAD FARM

178 Newport Road

278-2676

Facebook

DRESDEN

POPP FARM

151 Popp Road

737-4351

Facebook

FREEDOM

RAVEN’S BERRY FARM

127 Raven Road

382-6329

Facebook

FORT FAIRFIELD

T & D FARMS

732 Forest Avenue

473-7786

GORHAM

ALQUIST FARM STAND

20 Small Pond Road

839-4080

PATTEN’S BERRY FARM

269 County Road

839-2941

Facebook

GRAND ISLE

MISTY MEADOWS ORGANIC FARM

1327 Main Street

316-6959

Facebook

Certified organic farm

JEFFERSON

CLARK FARMS

65 Boynton Schoolhouse Road

549-3363

Facebook

LEVANT

TREWORGY FAMILY ORCHARDS

3876 Union Street

884-8354

Facebook

LEWISTON

R. BELANGER & SONS FARM

262 Cotton Road

783-3737

Facebook

LIMINGTON

DOLES ORCHARD

187 Doles Ridge Road, between Routes 11 and 117

793-4409

Facebook

LINCOLN

IRELAND FARMS

135 Sweet Road

794-8084

Facebook

LITCHFIELD

SEAMAN’S

1844 Hallowell Road

268-2840

Facebook

LIVERMORE

BERRY FRUIT FARM

361 Crash Road

897-4767

Facebook

MINOT



CHIPMAN’S

32 Goodwin Road (The strawberry fields)

998-2027

Facebook

NEW GLOUCESTER

PINELAND FARMS PRODUCE DIVISION

752 Mayall Road

657-2877

Facebook

NORTH BERWICK

RIVERSIDE FARMS STAND AND GREENHOUSE

323 Elm Street (Rte 4)

676-2868

Facebook

OXFORD

FAIRWINDS BERRY FARM

346 Skeetfield Road

890-9601

Facebook

PALMYRA

CRAY’S PRODUCE

935 Main Street

938-2006

Facebook

POLAND

VERRILL’S VEGETABLE STAND

270 Bailey Hill Road

998-2301

Facebook

SANFORD

LAVIGNE STRAWBERRY FARM

158 Whichers Mill Road

324-5497

Facebook

SANGERVILLE

STUTZMAN’S FARM

891 Douty Hill Road

564-8596

Facebook

SHERMAN MILLS

GOLDEN RIDGE FARM

1053 Island Falls Road

365-4387

Facebook

SWEDEN

PIETREE ORCHARD

803 Waterford Road

647-9419

Facebook

WALES

ROARING BROOK NURSERIES

639 Gardiner Road

375-8682

Facebook

WAYNE

STEVENSON’S STRAWBERRIES

Berry Road & Tucker Road

685-3532

Facebook

WELLS

SPILLER FARM

85 Spiller Farm Lane

985-2575

Facebook

WHITEFIELD

SHEEPSCOT GENERAL

98 Townhouse Road

549-5185

Facebook

Certified organic

What is integrated pest management?

More and more farms say they use integrated pest management. What does that mean? This is how it’s defined by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices. IPM programs use current, comprehensive information on the life cycles of pests and their interaction with the environment. This information, in combination with available pest control methods, is used to manage pest damage by the most economical means, and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment.

The IPM approach can be applied to both agricultural and non-agricultural settings, such as the home, garden, and workplace. IPM takes advantage of all appropriate pest management options including, but not limited to, the judicious use of pesticides. In contrast, organic food production applies many of the same concepts as IPM but limits the use of pesticides to those that are produced from natural sources, as opposed to synthetic chemicals.”

More information

Read dietitian Dave Seddon’s guest post: Enjoying Maine’s Fabulous Produce — Safely.

If you want to add a farm or additional information to the list or notice something that needs to be corrected, please let me know. Post a comment below or send me an email.

Strawberry recipes

Want some delicious strawberry recipes? Click here.

Happy picking!