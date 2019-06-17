Conversations About Aging: Bill Green, 65

Bill Green has been a familiar face on Maine television for more than 40 years. It all began when he was a freshman at the University of Maine and got a job working behind the camera at WLBZ in Bangor. That’s when he decided to major in broadcasting.
His on-air career began at the same station when the news director gave him a shot at being a sportscaster. Today, Bill produces and hosts Bill Green’s Maine, which airs on NEWS CENTER Maine.
How did he get from reporting on sports to telling engaging stories about what makes Maine such a great place to live? What are some of the life lessons he learned along the way? Now that he’s 65, does he plan to retire? He reveals it all (and more) in this episode of Conversations About Aging.
Ellis Island. Bill’s mother is the little girl in the light coat lower left
Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with B Joy Hare, a fascinating woman from Bath, Maine. She is 75 and is a life coach, artist, and writer.
If you have any suggestions for people I should consider interviewing or you’re aware of a helpful aging resource in your community, let me know. In addition to the podcast, I intend to blog about what various communities, organizations, and individuals are doing to provide age-friendly services, support, and connection here in Maine. The best way to get in touch is to send me an email. Thank you!
