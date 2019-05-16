Jackie’s easy tips for cutting carrots

Who doesn’t know how to cut a carrot? I don’t even think twice when I cut one up, but Jackie Conn, who’s the general manager at WW Maine, pointed out something to me that I’d never thought of before.

I asked her to do a quick video for us. Maybe you won’t learn anything new, but it was fun to shoot and I think it’s informative and fun to watch. And guess what? She made a mistake that I didn’t pick up until I had watched it a few times. See if you can find it and put your answer in a comment. Sorry, no prizes to hand out, just the satisfaction of finding the mistake.

And if you’re looking for a new way to cook your carrots, try this easy recipe from Oldways. Easy. That’s our mantra for today!

Orange Glazed Carrots

The original recipe comes from the North American Olive Oil Association.

Ingredients

1 (10-ounce) bag coarsely shredded or julienned carrots

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

⅓ cup orange juice

¼ teaspoon ﬁnely grated orange peel

Instructions