Jackie’s easy tips for cutting carrots

I asked her to do a quick video for us. Maybe you won’t learn anything new, but it was fun to shoot and I think it’s informative and fun to watch. And guess what? She made a mistake that I didn’t pick up until I had watched it a few times. See if you can find it and put your answer in a comment. Sorry, no prizes to hand out, just the satisfaction of finding the mistake.
And if you’re looking for a new way to cook your carrots, try this easy recipe from Oldways. Easy. That’s our mantra for today!
Orange Glazed Carrots
The original recipe comes from the North American Olive Oil Association.
Ingredients
- 1 (10-ounce) bag coarsely shredded or julienned carrots
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- ⅓ cup orange juice
- ¼ teaspoon ﬁnely grated orange peel
Instructions
- Place carrots, salt, olive oil, and orange juice in a medium skillet or Dutch oven. Cover and cook over medium-high heat until they begin to steam. Continue to simmer until tender, 4 to 5 minutes.
- Stir in orange peel and continue to cook uncovered until the orange juice reduces to a glaze, 2 to 3 minutes longer.