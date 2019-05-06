Conversations About Aging: Dr. Bob McAfee, 84

Dr. Bob McAfee is a retired surgeon. He stopped seeing patients more than 20 years ago, but still contributes a great deal to the health and wellbeing of his fellow human beings. He is wise, intelligent, funny, thoughtful, caring, and someone who likes to get things done, including improving the delivery of health care, not only here in Maine, but everywhere. One more thing: he is someone who is not afraid to speak his mind.

I had the pleasure of visiting Dr. McAfee at his home in Portland, Maine recently. I’m traveling the entire state of Maine, interviewing people 60+ about their perspectives on aging for the Conversations About Aging podcast.

What a gift it is to spend time with people who are willing to share their stories and their wisdom. I hope our conversations will inspire you to think about how you interact with people who are older and motivate you to live your life to the fullest. Your entire life.

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with 73-year-old Sue Hoyt. Sue participates in the Senior Companion Program. She makes regular visits to six older individuals in the Bangor area who are no longer able to get out on their own. She does errands, takes them to appointments, sits and talks, whatever is needed. One of her clients, 100-year-old Lavon, who considers Sue her best friend.

If you have any suggestions for people I should consider interviewing or you’re aware of a helpful aging resource in your community, let me know. In addition to the podcast, I intend to blog about what various communities, organizations, and individuals are doing to provide age-friendly services, support, and connection here in Maine. The best way to get in touch is to send me an email. Thank you!

