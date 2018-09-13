Where you can pick apples in Maine

Nosh & Nutrition, , ,
By
Where to Pick Apples in Maine

Courtesy Maine-ly Apples

Some people consider apples a superfood, so one a day just might help you stay healthy. There are thousands of varieties to choose from, many of them right here in Maine. I’ve put together a list of some Maine orchards that let you pick your own apples — a great way to spend a late summer/early fall afternoon.

It’s a good idea to contact the orchard before heading out to make sure of the hours because they often fluctuate. You should also contact the orchard directly if you want to ask about pest management practices. Wherever possible, I’ve added links to websites and Facebook pages. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you find a mistake or think I should remove or add someone to the list.

ACTON

Kelly Orchards
82 Sanborn Road
Acton, ME
636-1601
Facebook

Smith’s Red Apple Farm
1008 Route 109
Acton, ME
Facebook

ALFRED

Giles Family Farm 
139 Waterboro Road
Alfred, ME
324-2944
Facebook

Lakeview Orchard
301 Brock Road
Alfred, ME
978-729-5667 (area code is correct)
Facebook

AUBURN

Wallingford’s Fruit House
1240 Perkins Ridge Road
Auburn, ME
784-7958
Facebook

BETHEL

Gibson’s Apple Orchard
55 Gibson Road
Bethel, ME
836-2702
Facebook

Lyon’s Orchard
684 Grover Hill Road
Bethel, ME
824-0297
Facebook

BOWDOIN

Rocky Ridge Orchard
38 Rocky Ridge Lane
Bowdoin Center, ME
666-5786
Facebook

BREWER

Harris Orchard
Wiswell Road
Brewer, ME
989-3435

BRIDGTON

Five Fields Farm
720 South Bridgton Road
Bridgton, ME
647-2425
Facebook

Apples from Mullis Orchards

Courtesy Mullis Orchards

BUCKSPORT

Wight’s Orchard
871 State Route 46
Bucksport, ME
469-3773
Facebook

BURNHAM

Littlefield’s Orchard
2 Littlefield Lane
Burnham, ME
948-6218

BUXTON

Snell Family Farm
1000 River Road
Buxton, ME
929-6166
Facebook

CARIBOU

Circle B Farms
287 East Presque Isle Road
Caribou, Maine
498-8238
Facebook

CHARLESTON

Sullivan’s Orchard
356 Puddledock Road
Charleston, ME
285-3572
Facebook

CHESTER

North Chester Orchard
460 North Chester Road
Chester, ME
794-3547
Facebook

CORNISH

Pulsifer’s Orchard
24 Pulsifer Orchard Drive (Brackett Road)
Cornish, ME
632-1720
Facebook

CORRINA

Mullis Orchards
370 Dexter Road
Corrina, ME
278-3704

CUMBERLAND

Orchard Hill Farm
36 Orchard Road
Cumberland, ME
829-3581
Email

Terison Apple Orchard
1 Whitney Road
Cumberland Center, ME
829-3965 or 650-3781
Facebook

DAMARISCOTTA

Biscay Orchard
23 Reny Road
Damariscotta, ME
563-3026
Facebook

DIXMONT

Maine-ly Apples
372 Moosehead Trail
Dixmont, ME
234-2043
Facebook

Apples hanging from a tree

Courtesy Lakeside Orchards

ELLSWORTH

Johnston’s Orchards
Branch Pond Road
Ellsworth, ME
667-4028
Facebook

ENFIELD

Robinson’s Orchard
516 Lincoln Road
Enfield, ME
732-4346
Facebook

ETNA

Conant Apple Orchards
729 Stage Road
Etna Center, ME
269-2241
Facebook

FAIRFIELD

The Apple Farm
104 Back Road
Fairfield, ME
453-7656
Facebook

FARMINGTON

Morrison Hill Orchard
272 Morrison Hill Road
Farmington, ME
778-4945
Facebook

O’Connor’s Orchard
709 Holley Road
Farmington, ME
Facebook

GORHAM

Orchard Ridge
236 Sebago Lake Road
Gorham, ME
239-0442
Facebook

GREENE

Gagnon Family Orchard
75 Saunders Road
Greene, ME
576-0541
Email 

HIRAM

Apple Acres Farm
363 Durgintown Road
Hiram, ME
625-4777
Facebook

HOPE

Hardy Farms
106 Church Street
Hope, ME
763-3262

Hope Orchards
434 Camden Road
Hope, ME
763-2824
Facebook

JEFFERSON

County Fair Farm
423 Augusta Road
Jefferson, ME
549-3536
Facebook

KENTS HILL

Kents Hill Orchard
1625 Main Street
Kents Hill, ME
685-3522
Facebook

Apples on the tree

Courtesy Libby and Son U-Pick 

LEVANT

Treworgy Family Orchards
3876 Union Street
Levant, ME
884-8354
Facebook

LEWISTON

Benoit Orchards
266 Ferry Road
Lewiston, ME
783-0875
Facebook

Stukas Farms
144 Ferry Road
Lewiston, ME
786-2639

LIMERICK

Libby & Son U-Picks
86 Sawyer Mountain Road
Limerick, ME
793-4749
Facebook

LIMINGTON

Brackett’s Orchards
Route 11
Limington, ME
637-2377
Facebook

Doles Orchard
187 Doles Ridge Road
Limington, ME
793-4409
Facebook

LINNEUS

Sunnyside Farm / Ferme Ensoleillee
406 New Limerick Road
Linneus, ME
532-7058
Facebook

LITCHFIELD

Applewald
525 Huntington Hill Road
Litchfield, ME
268-4042 please only call this number Thursday – Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm
Facebook

LIVERMORE

Berry Fruit Farm
361 Crash Road
Livermore, ME
897-4767
Facebook

Boothby’s Orchard
366 Boothby Road
Livermore, ME
754-3500
Facebook

LYMAN

Hammond Farms
180 Old North Berwick Road
Lyman, ME
985-2550

MADISON

North Star Orchards
97 Orchard Road
Madison, ME
696-5109
Facebook

MANCHESTER

Lakeside Orchards
318 Readfield Road
Manchester, ME
622-2479
Facebook

MERCER

Sandy River Apples
240 West Sandy River Road
Norridgewock, ME
587-2563

MONMOUTH

Chick Orchards, Inc
155 Norris Hill Road
Monmouth, ME
933-4452
Facebook

MONROE

Ellwell Organic Fruit Orchards and Nursery
50 Elwell Road
Monroe, ME
525-3130

Hooper’s Orchard
856 Back Brooks Road
Monroe, ME
525-3236
Facebook

MT. VERNON

Mt. Nebo Orchard by Pine Bluff Farms
339 Wings Mill Road
Mt. Vernon, ME
495-9071
Facebook

NEW GLOUCESTER

Thompson’s Orchard
276 Gloucester Hill Road
New Gloucester, ME
926-4738
Facebook

NEWPORT

Rowe Orchards
Route 7
Newport, ME
368-4777

NORTH YARMOUTH

Hansel’s Orchard
44 Sweetser Road
North Yarmouth, ME
829-6136
Facebook

PITTSFIELD

Christmas Orchard
404 Phillips Corner Road
Pittsfield, ME
487-3530
Facebook

POLAND

Roberts’ Orchard
Poland Corner Road
Poland, ME
998-4183
Facebook

Courtesy Hope Orchards

Courtesy Hope Orchards

PRESQUE ISLE

The King’s Gardener
157 Johnson Road
Presque Isle, ME
Facebook

RAYMOND

Meadow Brook Farm
727 Webbs Mills Road
Raymond, ME
627-7009
Facebook

RICHMOND

Bond Family Orchard
60 Parks Road
Richmond, ME
No phone number or website, but people are welcome to stop by

SABATTUS

Willow Pond Farm
395 Middle Road
Sabattus, ME
375-6662
Facebook

ST. ALBANS

Avalon Acres Orchard & Farm
234 Dexter Road
Saint Albans, ME
938-2501
Facebook

Lombard’s Appleberry Orchard
234 Dexter Road
Saint Albans, ME
938-2861
Email

SEBAGO

Douglas Hill Orchard
Orchard Road (take Dyke Mountain Road off Route 107)
Sebago, ME
787-2745
Facebook

SKOWHEGAN

Cayford Orchards
99 Hilton Hill Road
Skowhegan, ME
474-5200
Facebook

SPRINGVALE

McDougal Orchards
201 Hanson Ridge Road
Springvale, ME
324-5054
Facebook

STANDISH

Randall Orchards
1 Randall Road
Standish, ME
642-3500
Facebook

SWEDEN

Pietree Orchard
803 Waterford Road
Sweden, ME
647-9419
Facebook

THORNDIKE

Schartner Farms
Mt. View Road Route 220
Thorndike, ME
568-3668

TURNER

Ricker Hill Orchards
295 Buckfield Road
Turner, ME
225-5552
Facebook

VASSALBORO

Lemieux’s Orchard
210 Priest Hill Road
North Vassalboro, ME
923-3518
Facebook

WALPOLE

Clark’s Cove Farm & Inn
107 Ridge Road
Walpole, ME
563-8704
Facebook

WARREN

School House Farm
171 Atlantic Highway
Warren, ME
273-2440
Facebook

WATERFORD

Plummer Hill Orchards
Plummer Hill Road
Waterford, ME
583-6508

WELLS

Spiller Farm
85 Spiller Farm Lane
Wells, Maine
985-2575
Facebook

WHITEFIELD

Bailey’s Orchard
255 North Hunts Meadow Road
Whitefield, ME
549-7680
Facebook

Little girl with apples

Courtesy Hansel’s Apples

If you find any mistakes or think I should add an orchard to the list, let me know.

Where is your favorite place to pick?

Don’t miss a thing! Sign up to receive an email when I post something new on Catching Health.

Diane Atwood

About Diane Atwood

For more than 20 years, Diane was the health reporter on WCSH 6. Before that, a radiation therapist at Maine Medical Center and after, Manager of Marketing/PR at Mercy Hospital. She now hosts and produces the Catching Health podcast and writes the award-winning blog Catching Health with Diane Atwood.