Where you can pick apples in Maine

Some people consider apples a superfood, so one a day just might help you stay healthy. There are thousands of varieties to choose from, many of them right here in Maine. I’ve put together a list of some Maine orchards that let you pick your own apples — a great way to spend a late summer/early fall afternoon.
It’s a good idea to contact the orchard before heading out to make sure of the hours because they often fluctuate. You should also contact the orchard directly if you want to ask about pest management practices. Wherever possible, I’ve added links to websites and Facebook pages. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you find a mistake or think I should remove or add someone to the list.
ACTON
Kelly Orchards
82 Sanborn Road
Acton, ME
636-1601
Facebook
Smith’s Red Apple Farm
1008 Route 109
Acton, ME
Facebook
ALFRED
Giles Family Farm
139 Waterboro Road
Alfred, ME
324-2944
Facebook
Lakeview Orchard
301 Brock Road
Alfred, ME
978-729-5667 (area code is correct)
Facebook
AUBURN
Wallingford’s Fruit House
1240 Perkins Ridge Road
Auburn, ME
784-7958
Facebook
BETHEL
Gibson’s Apple Orchard
55 Gibson Road
Bethel, ME
836-2702
Facebook
Lyon’s Orchard
684 Grover Hill Road
Bethel, ME
824-0297
Facebook
BOWDOIN
Rocky Ridge Orchard
38 Rocky Ridge Lane
Bowdoin Center, ME
666-5786
Facebook
BREWER
Harris Orchard
Wiswell Road
Brewer, ME
989-3435
BRIDGTON
Five Fields Farm
720 South Bridgton Road
Bridgton, ME
647-2425
Facebook
BUCKSPORT
Wight’s Orchard
871 State Route 46
Bucksport, ME
469-3773
Facebook
BURNHAM
Littlefield’s Orchard
2 Littlefield Lane
Burnham, ME
948-6218
BUXTON
Snell Family Farm
1000 River Road
Buxton, ME
929-6166
Facebook
CARIBOU
Circle B Farms
287 East Presque Isle Road
Caribou, Maine
498-8238
Facebook
CHARLESTON
Sullivan’s Orchard
356 Puddledock Road
Charleston, ME
285-3572
Facebook
CHESTER
North Chester Orchard
460 North Chester Road
Chester, ME
794-3547
Facebook
CORNISH
Pulsifer’s Orchard
24 Pulsifer Orchard Drive (Brackett Road)
Cornish, ME
632-1720
Facebook
CORRINA
Mullis Orchards
370 Dexter Road
Corrina, ME
278-3704
CUMBERLAND
Orchard Hill Farm
36 Orchard Road
Cumberland, ME
829-3581
Email
Terison Apple Orchard
1 Whitney Road
Cumberland Center, ME
829-3965 or 650-3781
Facebook
DAMARISCOTTA
Biscay Orchard
23 Reny Road
Damariscotta, ME
563-3026
Facebook
DIXMONT
Maine-ly Apples
372 Moosehead Trail
Dixmont, ME
234-2043
Facebook
ELLSWORTH
Johnston’s Orchards
Branch Pond Road
Ellsworth, ME
667-4028
Facebook
ENFIELD
Robinson’s Orchard
516 Lincoln Road
Enfield, ME
732-4346
Facebook
ETNA
Conant Apple Orchards
729 Stage Road
Etna Center, ME
269-2241
Facebook
FAIRFIELD
The Apple Farm
104 Back Road
Fairfield, ME
453-7656
Facebook
FARMINGTON
Morrison Hill Orchard
272 Morrison Hill Road
Farmington, ME
778-4945
Facebook
O’Connor’s Orchard
709 Holley Road
Farmington, ME
Facebook
GORHAM
Orchard Ridge
236 Sebago Lake Road
Gorham, ME
239-0442
Facebook
GREENE
Gagnon Family Orchard
75 Saunders Road
Greene, ME
576-0541
Email
HIRAM
Apple Acres Farm
363 Durgintown Road
Hiram, ME
625-4777
Facebook
HOPE
Hardy Farms
106 Church Street
Hope, ME
763-3262
Hope Orchards
434 Camden Road
Hope, ME
763-2824
Facebook
JEFFERSON
County Fair Farm
423 Augusta Road
Jefferson, ME
549-3536
Facebook
KENTS HILL
Kents Hill Orchard
1625 Main Street
Kents Hill, ME
685-3522
Facebook
LEVANT
Treworgy Family Orchards
3876 Union Street
Levant, ME
884-8354
Facebook
LEWISTON
Benoit Orchards
266 Ferry Road
Lewiston, ME
783-0875
Facebook
Stukas Farms
144 Ferry Road
Lewiston, ME
786-2639
LIMERICK
Libby & Son U-Picks
86 Sawyer Mountain Road
Limerick, ME
793-4749
Facebook
LIMINGTON
Brackett’s Orchards
Route 11
Limington, ME
637-2377
Facebook
Doles Orchard
187 Doles Ridge Road
Limington, ME
793-4409
Facebook
LINNEUS
Sunnyside Farm / Ferme Ensoleillee
406 New Limerick Road
Linneus, ME
532-7058
Facebook
LITCHFIELD
Applewald
525 Huntington Hill Road
Litchfield, ME
268-4042 please only call this number Thursday – Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm
Facebook
LIVERMORE
Berry Fruit Farm
361 Crash Road
Livermore, ME
897-4767
Facebook
Boothby’s Orchard
366 Boothby Road
Livermore, ME
754-3500
Facebook
LYMAN
Hammond Farms
180 Old North Berwick Road
Lyman, ME
985-2550
MADISON
North Star Orchards
97 Orchard Road
Madison, ME
696-5109
Facebook
MANCHESTER
Lakeside Orchards
318 Readfield Road
Manchester, ME
622-2479
Facebook
MERCER
Sandy River Apples
240 West Sandy River Road
Norridgewock, ME
587-2563
MONMOUTH
Chick Orchards, Inc
155 Norris Hill Road
Monmouth, ME
933-4452
Facebook
MONROE
Ellwell Organic Fruit Orchards and Nursery
50 Elwell Road
Monroe, ME
525-3130
Hooper’s Orchard
856 Back Brooks Road
Monroe, ME
525-3236
Facebook
MT. VERNON
Mt. Nebo Orchard by Pine Bluff Farms
339 Wings Mill Road
Mt. Vernon, ME
495-9071
Facebook
NEW GLOUCESTER
Thompson’s Orchard
276 Gloucester Hill Road
New Gloucester, ME
926-4738
Facebook
NEWPORT
Rowe Orchards
Route 7
Newport, ME
368-4777
NORTH YARMOUTH
Hansel’s Orchard
44 Sweetser Road
North Yarmouth, ME
829-6136
Facebook
PITTSFIELD
Christmas Orchard
404 Phillips Corner Road
Pittsfield, ME
487-3530
Facebook
POLAND
Roberts’ Orchard
Poland Corner Road
Poland, ME
998-4183
Facebook
PRESQUE ISLE
The King’s Gardener
157 Johnson Road
Presque Isle, ME
Facebook
RAYMOND
Meadow Brook Farm
727 Webbs Mills Road
Raymond, ME
627-7009
Facebook
RICHMOND
Bond Family Orchard
60 Parks Road
Richmond, ME
No phone number or website, but people are welcome to stop by
SABATTUS
Willow Pond Farm
395 Middle Road
Sabattus, ME
375-6662
Facebook
ST. ALBANS
Avalon Acres Orchard & Farm
234 Dexter Road
Saint Albans, ME
938-2501
Facebook
Lombard’s Appleberry Orchard
234 Dexter Road
Saint Albans, ME
938-2861
Email
SEBAGO
Douglas Hill Orchard
Orchard Road (take Dyke Mountain Road off Route 107)
Sebago, ME
787-2745
Facebook
SKOWHEGAN
Cayford Orchards
99 Hilton Hill Road
Skowhegan, ME
474-5200
Facebook
SPRINGVALE
McDougal Orchards
201 Hanson Ridge Road
Springvale, ME
324-5054
Facebook
STANDISH
Randall Orchards
1 Randall Road
Standish, ME
642-3500
Facebook
SWEDEN
Pietree Orchard
803 Waterford Road
Sweden, ME
647-9419
Facebook
THORNDIKE
Schartner Farms
Mt. View Road Route 220
Thorndike, ME
568-3668
TURNER
Ricker Hill Orchards
295 Buckfield Road
Turner, ME
225-5552
Facebook
VASSALBORO
Lemieux’s Orchard
210 Priest Hill Road
North Vassalboro, ME
923-3518
Facebook
WALPOLE
Clark’s Cove Farm & Inn
107 Ridge Road
Walpole, ME
563-8704
Facebook
WARREN
School House Farm
171 Atlantic Highway
Warren, ME
273-2440
Facebook
WATERFORD
Plummer Hill Orchards
Plummer Hill Road
Waterford, ME
583-6508
WELLS
Spiller Farm
85 Spiller Farm Lane
Wells, Maine
985-2575
Facebook
WHITEFIELD
Bailey’s Orchard
255 North Hunts Meadow Road
Whitefield, ME
549-7680
Facebook
If you find any mistakes or think I should add an orchard to the list, let me know.
Where is your favorite place to pick?