Indulging ourselves at The Buxton Common restaurant

Last year I wrote a post about Max Brody and the restaurant he was building in Buxton, Maine. Long awaited, The Buxton Common on Long Plains Road is now open.

My husband and I dined there last night and what a meal we had. We had the pleasure of sharing our table with Kathleen and Patrick Pierce. Kathleen is with the Maine Restaurant and Innkeepers Associations. She used to be a staff writer for the Bangor Daily News and also wrote a blog about the intersection between food and culture called Urban Eye. Her husband Patrick is a sculptor, poet, and painter.

In full disclosure, our meals were complimentary and I did not intend to write a blog post. By the end of the evening, I changed my mind because the food, service, and atmosphere were too good to keep to myself. As far as the connection to health and wellness, I believe that living a healthy, balanced life should include relaxing with friends, old and new, and enjoying good food and good conversation — which we definitely did.

I won’t be doing much writing in this piece because I think the pictures we took will tell a much more delectable story. Let’s eat!

Appetizers

Main Course

Shared desserts

Thank you, thank you!

Now THAT was a great meal. For more information or to make a reservation visit The Buxton Common website. Go ahead, indulge yourself!