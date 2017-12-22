A family recipe for baked stuffed winter squash

Since, for most people, the holidays are all about family, I reached out to one of my family members for this week’s recipe. My sister Debi has always been an inspiration to me when it comes to trying to be healthy — emotionally, spiritually, and physically.

As far back as I can remember, Debi has always tried to eat and serve nutritious meals. Sometimes, with mixed results.

Like that time back in the early 70s when she and her husband Bill tried being vegetarians. (Sorry for the blurry picture — my fault. I had to use it because I think they look so sweet and beautiful.)

Read Debi’s story about her first attempt to eliminate meat from their diet.