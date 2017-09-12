Where you can pick apples in Maine

Courtesy Maine-ly Apples

Some people consider apples a superfood, so one a day just might help you stay healthy. There are thousands of varieties to choose from, many of them right here in Maine. I’ve put together a list of some Maine orchards that let you pick your own apples — a great way to spend a late summer/early fall afternoon.

It’s a good idea to contact the orchard before heading out to make sure of the hours because they often fluctuate. You should also contact the orchard directly if you want to ask about pest management practices. Wherever possible, I’ve added links to websites and Facebook pages. Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you find a mistake or think I should remove or add someone to the list.

ACTON

Kelly Orchards

82 Sanborn Road

Acton, ME

636-1601

Facebook

Smith’s Red Apple Farm

1008 Route 109

Acton, ME

Facebook

ALFRED

Giles Family Farm

139 Waterboro Road

Alfred, ME

324-2944

Facebook

Lakeview Orchard

301 Brock Road

Alfred, ME

978-729-5667 (area code is correct)

Facebook

AUBURN

Wallingford’s Fruit House

1240 Perkins Ridge Road

Auburn, ME

784-7958

Facebook

BERWICK

Pine View Orchard

17 Sunset Lane

Berwick, ME

715-0365

Facebook

BETHEL

Gibson’s Apple Orchard

55 Gibson Road

Bethel, ME

836-2702

Facebook

Lyon’s Orchard

684 Grover Hill Road

Bethel, ME

824-0297

Facebook

BOWDOIN

Rocky Ridge Orchard

38 Rocky Ridge Lane

Bowdoin Center, ME

666-5786

Facebook

BREWER

Harris Orchard

Wiswell Road

Brewer, ME

989-3435

BRIDGTON

Five Fields Farm

720 South Bridgton Road

Bridgton, ME

647-2425

Facebook



BUCKSPORT

Wight’s Orchard

871 State Route 46

Bucksport, ME

469-3773

Facebook

BURNHAM

Littlefield’s Orchard

2 Littlefield Lane

Burnham, ME

948-6218

BUXTON

Snell Family Farm

1000 River Road

Buxton, ME

929-6166

Facebook

CARIBOU

Circle B Farms

287 East Presque Isle Road

Caribou, Maine

498-8238

Facebook

CHARLESTON

Sullivan’s Orchard

356 Puddledock Road

Charleston, ME

285-3572

Facebook

CHESTER

North Chester Orchard

460 North Chester Road

Chester, ME

794-3547

Facebook



CORNISH

Pulsifer’s Orchard

24 Pulsifer Orchard Drive (Brackett Road)

Cornish, ME

632-1720

Facebook

CORRINA

Mullis Orchards

370 Dexter Road

Corrina, ME

278-3704



CUMBERLAND

Orchard Hill Farm

36 Orchard Road

Cumberland, ME

829-3581

Email



Terison Apple Orchard

1 Whitney Road

Cumberland Center, ME

829-3965 or 650-3781

Facebook

DAMARISCOTTA

Biscay Orchards

23 Reny Road

Damariscotta, ME

563-3026

Facebook

DIXMONT

Maine-ly Apples

372 Moosehead Trail

Dixmont, ME

234-2043

Facebook

ELLSWORTH

Johnston’s Orchards

Branch Pond Road

Ellsworth, ME

667-4028

ENFIELD

Robinson’s Orchard

516 Lincoln Road

Enfield, ME

732-4346

Facebook

ETNA

Conant Apple Orchards

729 Stage Road

Etna Center, ME

269-2241

Facebook

FAIRFIELD

The Apple Farm

104 Back Road

Fairfield, ME

453-7656

Facebook

FARMINGTON

Morrison Hill Orchard

272 Morrison Hill Road

Farmington, ME

778-4945

Facebook

O’Connor’s Orchard

709 Holley Road

Farmington, ME

Facebook

GORHAM

Orchard Ridge

236 Sebago Lake Road

Gorham, ME

239-0442

Facebook

GREENE

Gagnon Family Orchard

75 Saunders Road

Greene, ME

576-0541

Email

HIRAM

Apple Acres Farm

363 Durgintown Road

Hiram, ME

625-4777

Facebook

HOPE

Hardy Farms

106 Church Street

Hope, ME

763-3262



Hope Orchards

434 Camden Road

Hope, ME

763-2824

Facebook

JEFFERSON

County Fair Farm

423 Augusta Road

Jefferson, ME

549-3536

Facebook

KENTS HILL

Kents Hill Orchard

1625 Main Street

Kents Hill, ME

685-3522

Email

LEVANT

Treworgy Family Orchards

3876 Union Street

Levant, ME

884-8354

Facebook

LEWISTON

Benoit Orchards

266 Ferry Road

Lewiston, ME

783-0875

Stukas Farms

144 Ferry Road

Lewiston, ME

786-2639

LIMERICK

Libby & Son U-Picks

86 Sawyer Mountain Road

Limerick, ME

793-4749

Facebook

LIMINGTON

Brackett’s Orchards

Route 11

Limington, ME

637-2377

Facebook

Doles Orchard

187 Doles Ridge Road

Limington, ME

793-4409

Facebook

LINNEUS

Sunnyside Farm / Ferme Ensoleillee

406 New Limerick Road

Linneus, ME

532-7058

Facebook

LITCHFIELD

Applewald

525 Huntington Hill Road

Litchfield, ME

268-4042 please only call this number Thursday – Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm

Facebook



LIVERMORE

Berry Fruit Farm

361 Crash Road

Livermore, ME

897-4767

Facebook



Boothby’s Orchard

366 Boothby Road

Livermore, ME

754-3500

Facebook

LYMAN

Hammond Farms

180 Old North Berwick Road

Lyman, ME

985-2550

MADISON

North Star Orchards

97 Orchard Road

Madison, ME

696-5109

Facebook

MANCHESTER

Lakeside Orchards

318 Readfield Road

Manchester, ME

622-2479

Facebook

MERCER

Sandy River Apples

240 West Sandy River Road

Norridgewock, ME

587-2563



MONMOUTH

Chick Orchards, Inc

155 Norris Hill Road

Monmouth, ME

933-4452

MONROE

Ellwell Organic Fruit Orchards and Nursery

50 Elwell Road

Monroe, ME

525-3130

Hooper’s Orchard

856 Back Brooks Road

Monroe, ME

525-3236

Facebook

MT. VERNON

Mt. Nebo Orchard by Pine Bluff Farms

339 Wings Mill Road

Mt. Vernon, ME

495-9071

Facebook

NEW GLOUCESTER

Thompson’s Orchard

276 Gloucester Hill Road

New Gloucester, ME

926-4738



NEWPORT

Rowe Orchards

Route 7

Newport, ME

368-4777



NORTH YARMOUTH

Hansel’s Orchard

44 Sweetser Road

North Yarmouth, ME

829-6136

Facebook

PITTSFIELD

Christmas Orchard

404 Phillips Corner Road

Pittsfield, ME

487-3530

Facebook

POLAND

Roberts’ Orchard

Poland Corner Road

Poland, ME

998-4183

Facebook

PRESQUE ISLE

The King’s Gardener

157 Johnson Road

Presque Isle, ME

Facebook

RAYMOND

Meadow Brook Farm

Route 85

Raymond, ME

627-7009

Facebook

RICHMOND

Bond Family Orchard

60 Parks Road

Richmond, ME

No phone number or website, but people are welcome to stop by

SABATTUS

Willow Pond Farm

395 Middle Road

Sabattus, ME

375-6662

Facebook

ST. ALBANS

Avalon Acres Orchard & Farm

234 Dexter Road

Saint Albans, ME

938-2501

Facebook

Lombard’s Appleberry Orchard

234 Dexter Road

Saint Albans, ME

938-2861

Email

SEBAGO

Douglas Hill Orchard

Orchard Road (take Dyke Mountain Road off Route 107)

Sebago, ME

787-2745

Facebook



SKOWHEGAN

Cayford Orchards

99 Hilton Hill Road

Skowhegan, ME

474-5200

Facebook

SPRINGVALE

McDougal Orchards

201 Hanson Ridge Road

Springvale, ME

324-5054

Facebook

STANDISH

Randall Orchards

1 Randall Road

Standish, ME

642-3500

Facebook

SWEDEN

Pietree Orchard

803 Waterford Road

Sweden, ME

647-9419

Facebook

THORNDIKE

Schartner Farms

Mt. View Road Route 220

Thorndike, ME

568-3668

TURNER

Ricker Hill Orchards

295 Buckfield Road

Turner, ME

225-5552

Facebook

VASSALBORO

Lemieux’s Orchard

210 Priest Hill Road

North Vassalboro, ME

923-3518

Facebook

WALPOLE

Clark’s Cove Farm & Inn

107 Ridge Road

Walpole, ME

563-8704

Email

WARREN

School House Farm

171 Atlantic Highway

Warren, ME

273-2440

Facebook

WATERFORD

Plummer Hill Orchards

Plummer Hill Road

Waterford, ME

583-6508

WELLS

Spiller Farm

85 Spiller Farm Lane

Wells, Maine

985-2575

Facebook



WHITEFIELD

Bailey’s Orchard

255 North Hunts Meadow Road

Whitefield, ME

549-7680

Facebook

