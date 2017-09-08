Why Andy thinks crunches are not the best exercise for your abs

Who’s Andy? He’s a strength coach at AW Strength & Conditioning in Westbrook, Maine. And he’s also the guy who got me out of my discomfort zone and helped me become stronger and more fit. So … when someone has a fitness question, I usually ask Andy.

The question I brought to him this week was how to do a proper crunch. His answer surprised me. He told me he didn’t think anybody should be doing crunches. Here’s why and what he thinks people should do instead.

I have never been a fan of the traditional crunch for an ab or a core exercise. It usually becomes an exercise where people pull aggressively on their neck causing a lot of unwanted strain. Also, the repetitive lumbar flexion is never a good thing, especially in a society in which roughly two out of three people will experience low back pain.