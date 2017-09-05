Menopause and hormone therapy: Pros and cons

In 2002, a major study called the Women’s Health Initiative showed that long term use of hormone replacement therapy increased the risk to breast cancer, heart disease, blood clots, strokes, and endometrial cancer.

Since then, more studies have been done, but there are still unanswered questions about the benefits and risks of hormone therapy. The best advice continues to be that women experiencing symptoms of menopause should talk with their doctors or nurse practitioners about the best choices for them.

In this Catching Health podcast, I talk with Joe Lorello and Cassi Brooks about the various hormone therapy options women now have — their pros and cons. Joe, a longtime pharmacist, co-owns Coastal Pharmacy and Wellness in Portland, Maine with Cassi and pharmacist Stephen Drapeau. Coastal is an integrative pharmacy that, among other things, provides over the counter and prescription medications as well as compounded medications.