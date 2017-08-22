Words of wisdom on caring for someone with Alzheimer’s

No matter how much you may care for someone, caring for them when they’re ill is not always easy. Especially when that illness is dementia. If you are trying to care for someone with dementia, this podcast is for you. I talked with Teepa Snow, who is a dementia and Alzheimer’s care specialist. She travels around the world sharing her caregiving wisdom with professionals and families. Now she is sharing it with us.

;

For more information about Teepa and the work she does as well as a wide variety of dementia resources, visit her website teepasnow.com.