How some emergency responders are trying to keep people well and out of the hospital

Paramedics are trained to respond to emergency situations, but a growing number are being trained to answer a different call. Daphne Russell, for instance. She’s a licensed paramedic with United Ambulance in Lewiston, Maine. The visits she makes to people’s homes are not because someone called 911. They’re because someone made an appointment. Daphne helped develop a home visit program in her community. It’s one example of a national trend called community paramedicine. In this podcast, Daphne explains the concept and how United’s program works.

