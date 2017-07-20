A lobster, avocado & mango salad that just screams summer in Maine

Many thanks to Stonewall Kitchen for this fun, light alternative to the classic lobster roll. Doesn’t it look scrumptious? And simple to make.

And many thanks to culinary specialist Patty Roche who shared some helpful hints on how to select the perfect avocado.

You know an avocado is ripe and ready-to-eat if it produces a firm, gentle pressure. Ripe avocados should be eaten in one to two days. If you need them for an upcoming event, purchase firm, unripe avocados and let them ripen for four to five days at room temperature. Fresh and delicious, they’re the perfect addition to salads and main dishes.

Lobster, Avocado & Mango Salad

Ingredients

4-6 Tablespoons Stonewall Kitchen Caramelized Onion Mustard

5 Tablespoons mayonnaise

2 Tablespoons bottled clam broth

2 Tablespoons shallots, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons tarragon leaves, minced, or 1/2 teaspoon dried tarragon

4-8 red leaf or bibb lettuce leaves washed and blotted dry

1 pound lobster meat (or substitute shrimp)

1 large ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

1 ripe mango, peeled and sliced

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Whisk Caramelized Onion Mustard, mayonnaise and clam broth together in a small bowl until smooth. Stir in shallots and tarragon. Cover and refrigerate while preparing salad. Line 4 chilled plates with lettuce leaves. Divide lobster among plates, mounding meat in the center. Add avocado and mango slices in an attractive pattern surrounding the lobster. Grind black pepper over the salads; drizzle with dressing and serve.

Cooking classes at Stonewall Kitchen

Would you like to learn how to make more delicious recipes? Stonewall Kitchen holds regular classes in their cooking school in York, Maine. For instance, an upcoming class features vegetarian small plates influenced by Middle Eastern flavors.

On the menu:

Fattoush (a tangy, crisp Middle Eastern salad of fresh vegetables served with housemade pita bread)

Grilled Halloumi Cheese with Watermelon, Charred Tomatoes and a Minted Basil Oil

Falafels and Toum (fried vegetarian fritters served with a traditional garlic dipping sauce)

Om Ali (Egyptian bread pudding made with housemade palmier cookies, assorted nuts, soaked raisins and coconut)

Click here for more information about the cooking school.

I plan to make the lobster, avocado & mango salad for friends visiting from Florida. I’ll try to remember to take a picture before we dig in. Do you have a summer recipe you’d like to share?