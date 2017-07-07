If I lift weights, will I become big and bulky?

I started working out with strength coach Andy Wight because I wanted to be stronger. Smart move, because I am. I also welcome every bit of tone and definition I can get in my arms and the rest of my body — and the effect I hope it’s having on my bones.

My routine includes lifting weights. It gives me so much pleasure to do a trap door deadlift — 65 pounds won’t win me a trophy but it sure is satisfying. So is doing squats holding a 10-pound weight. Some women worry that lifting weights will make them big and bulky. I don’t think I’m in any danger!

But if a woman is really serious about heavy lifting, should she be concerned? If she lifts weights, will she become big and bulky?

I asked Andy and also did a bit of online research. Here are some answers.

From Melissa Edmonds, Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and contributor to BodyBuilding.com.

“Every time I think this myth has been debunked, it rears its ugly head again. So I’m going to continue repeating this until I stop hearing it around the gym or on the internet: Lifting weights doesn’t make you bulky. Why not? It’s pretty simple: Women don’t produce nearly enough testosterone to bulk up. In fact, men have 15-20 times more testosterone than women, and it still takes them years of heavy training and proper nutrition to gain muscle. It takes most women even longer. If you’re new to lifting, you will likely see improvements more quickly than if you’ve been doing it for a while. But don’t worry that your arms and legs will suddenly blow up after a few sets of squats and bicep curls; it’s not going to happen. If you’ve been lifting for 3-6 months and are feeling “bulkier,” I’m afraid it’s probably due to a poor diet and increased body fat, not an increase in muscle size. That said, you can build whatever physique you desire, and it doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks—as long as you feel good. What one person sees as “bulky” or “too muscular,” another may see as “just right.” What others think about you is irrelevant. You do you!”

From Self Magazine

“It’s pretty hard for women to bulk up from a normal strength-training routine because they don’t have as much testosterone as men (the difference in this hormone level makes men more prone to bulking up). In fact, if weight loss is your goal, strength training can actually help you lean out, but you have to keep your nutrition in check, too. ‘ Muscle is metabolically active,” explains Adam Rosante, C.S.C.S., author of The 30-Second Body. Simply maintaining lean muscle mass requires higher energy, he explains. So, the more lean muscle you have, the more calories your body will burn at rest.”‘