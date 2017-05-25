Tips on making the perfect healthy and delicious smoothie

Lisa Sharp loves smoothies. Making them used to be a hobby. Now it’s her business.

Lisa opened Peachy’s Smoothie Cafe, which is named after her grandmother, in Yarmouth, Maine the summer of 2012. Smoothies are the main item on the menu — she offers 20 different flavors — but she also serves soup and crepes.

She says she started her smoothie business because her husband has Crohn’s disease.

When we asked her for a recipe, she gave us one called the Tri-Energy. Here’s why she chose that one.

Tri-Energy was the first smoothie I ever made. I created it for my husband when he was sick but also drank it for my triathlons. The Tri-Energy is made with good stuff like almond milk, cider, spinach, kale, bananas, and mango – so it’s creamy but healthy at the same time!

Now, while we may like to think that all smoothies are healthy, you do want to be careful about the ingredients, whether you’re buying a smoothie or making it yourself. For instance, watch out for added sugar, honey or other sweeteners, dairy products like milk and yogurt or even ice cream, and other things that may add too many calories. Also, some commercially made fruit smoothies may have been prepared from concentrate or a puree. Always check the ingredients and make healthy choices for your own delicious smoothies.

Lisa prides herself on using healthy, local ingredients.

All the smoothies I make are healthy because we don’t add any sugars, it’s all natural.

Does she have any tips for making smoothies at home?

Buy good produce! Plus the equipment matters (we use Vitamix). In both cases, quality is key.

The Tri-Energy Smoothie