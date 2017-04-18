Suffer from an irritable bowel? Learn how a low FODMAP diet may bring you relief

Patsy Catsos is a registered dietitian in Portland, Maine. If you suffer from irritable bowel syndrome, you will want to hear what she has to say in this podcast. First and foremost, the foods you think are safe to eat may be the very ones that cause your pain. Patsy not only works one on one with people, she has also written several books. Her latest, the IBS Elimination Diet and Cookbook, was just released. Listen now to understand what FODMAPs are and how to eliminate them from your diet.

You’ll find more information, including how to order Patsy’s new book, on her website IBS–Free at Last!