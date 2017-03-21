Why we procrastinate and how to stop right now

Who isn’t guilty of procrastinating? I know I am sometimes. Dr. Timothy Pychyl has been researching procrastination for nearly 20 years. He’s a best-selling author and always more than happy to pass on what he has discovered. And no, he doesn’t procrastinate!

Click on the red arrow to listen to my podcast with Dr. Pychyl. I learned a lot from him and think you will, too. Don’t put it off!

True confession time. What are you most apt to procrastinate about? I would have to say my biggest thing is multi-tasking, which Dr. Pychyl said was definitely a way to procrastinate. I’m trying to stay focused!