Seven Days of Love. Day 2: How to do a push-up

Seven Days of Love is all about loving yourself. What better way to show yourself some love than by adding some exercise to your daily routine.

I’ve been working with Andy Wight, a personal trainer at AW Strength & Conditioning since the beginning of January. After just a few sessions, I noticed that I had more energy and now I’m feeling much stronger.

Because we know everyone can’t get to the gym, we decided to make it easy for you.

For the seven days leading up to Valentine’s Day, Andy is going to show you how to do a simple exercise. In the first video, he demonstrated how to do a squat, with and without a bench. Day two is all about push-ups.

Push-ups: Almost everyone’s least favorite exercise but one that can be done anywhere. In this video, I am showing to different types: On my knees with my hands elevated

A full push up The hands elevated push-up has become one of my favorites when helping people learn the proper technique as it allows you to have more control over the amount of resistance (your body weight). I recommend that people start from their knees and then move to their feet when they feel as though there is not as much of a challenge from their knees. Focus on trying to lower all the way down to your chest and keep your body in a straight line all the way down and back up. Once you have accomplished hands elevated then it is time to move on to the full body push- ups, but again start from a kneeling push-up and then progress forward.

Your turn

How easy is that! Andy will demonstrate another simple exercise tomorrow. Our Valentine’s gift to you! If you’re looking for more of a challenge, check out AW’s Facebook page for more videos.