Smoked chicken, barley and winter squash soup, compliments of Duckfat

If you’ve never been to Duckfat, in Portland, Maine (home to tons of amazing restaurants) you’re missing out big time.

Located on Middle Street, it bills itself as a little sandwich shop, but it’s so much more. I go there to be comforted and I always am. It’s usually lunchtime and I like to sit at the bar, not to have a drink but because I like to watch what’s happening in the kitchen.

One time I was so comforted I practically rolled out the door. I ordered the fries — hand-cut Belgian fries, which you MUST try. You get a choice of five flavored mayos. I’m most apt to get the garlic mayo. Then I ordered a vanilla milkshake. Not just any milkshake. Check out the ingredients: Vanilla gelato with crème anglaise & fresh Tahitian vanilla bean.

And on this particular afternoon, a bowl of tomato soup rolled me over the edge (in a good way.) Cream of tomato fennel with grilled cheese croutons. Comfort food and then some! Please don’t lecture me about anything, especially calories. It’s a once in a while indulgence.

Brendan Murray, the head chef at Duckfat, was kind enough to share one of his soup recipes with Catching Health. As you will see, in addition to being delicious, it’s dairy and gluten-free.

Smoked Chicken, Barley & Winter Squash Soup

Yield: 24 Quarts

Variations: Substitute smoked chicken with lamb or beef

Note: Meat, Dairy-free, Gluten-free.

Ingredients

Olive oil, to coat bottom of pan

4 Spanish onions, diced small

4 celery stalks, diced small

2 pounds carrots, quartered and sliced

1 TBS dried sage

2 TBS smoked paprika

½ bulb garlic, chopped

1 cup sherry

½ cup sherry vinegar

1 quart + 1 pint uncooked barley

6 pounds winter squash, peeled and cubed, ½”

20 quarts chicken stock

5 pounds smoked chicken, ½” dice

Instructions