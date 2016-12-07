I discovered Greek yogurt years ago in Greece. I did a bit of traveling when I was 30 and ended up working in a cucumber factory on the island of Crete. Yep, I did. (And I still like cucumbers!)

At lunchtime, some of the other workers would cut up fresh fruit and stir it into plain yogurt. It was delicious then and it is delicious now. I won’t eat yogurt — always Greek yogurt — any other way.

Greek yogurt is all the rage these days. Someone recently asked me if it was healthier than regular yogurt. Before I said, “of course!” I decided to check in with an expert — Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Patsy Catsos of Nutrition Works, LLC in Portland, ME.

The question

Is Greek yogurt healthier than regular yogurt?

Patsy’s answer

The answer depends upon your health and nutrition priorities.

Compared to regular yogurt, Greek yogurt is a little lower in carbohydrates and lactose, a little lower in calcium and contains a little more protein.

If you are trying to limit your carbohydrate intake, eat more protein or have gastrointestinal issues, Greek yogurt might be healthier for you. But it doesn’t contribute as much calcium to your diet as regular yogurt.

More importantly, choose yogurts without added sugar. For the healthiest treat, add your own fresh fruit and just a touch of 100% pure maple syrup or honey to either regular or Greek plain yogurt.

What kind of yogurt do you prefer?