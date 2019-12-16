Conversations About Aging: Loring “Bob” Newcomb, 94



My friend Lee often talks about her Dad and how at 94 he still lives alone, drives his car, goes to the gym, tries to be as active as he can. His given name is Loring Newcomb, but everybody knows him as Bob. When Lee suggested that I interview him for my Conversations About Aging podcast, I agreed, and I wasn’t disappointed.

Diane and Bob

The three of us met at his apartment. Bob and I sat on the couch and Lee was close by in case she needed to fill in any details. You’ll hear her voice in the background, but not very often. In fact, she found out a few things about her dad that she didn’t know.

What a wonderful project this is, traveling around Maine listening to people’s stories about their lives and what it’s like to be a little older now. I’m all the richer for it, and I hope you will be, too.

Listen to my conversation with Bob

Where else you can find and subscribe to the podcast

Read a transcript of our conversation

A few pictures

Bob with his daughter Lee

In the garden

Who’s next?

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Alma Thomas, who is 96. Alma was one of 10 children — the next to the youngest. Being from a large family gave her just the practice she needed when she married a man with three children and they went on to have two more. At the time, she was living and working in Manhatten, but happily moved to Maine. Alma has lots of stories to share!

Suggestions?

If you have any suggestions for people I should consider interviewing or you’re aware of a helpful aging resource in your community, let me know. In addition to the podcast, I intend to blog about what various communities, organizations, and individuals are doing to provide age-friendly services, support, and connection here in Maine. The best way to get in touch is to send me an email. Thank you!