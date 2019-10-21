Conversations About Aging: Joanne Santee, 78

Unless you’ve lived on an island, you can never know what it’s like, both the push and the pull. Joanne Santee was born on North Haven Island off the coast of Rockland, Maine. She spent most of her childhood living elsewhere, moving from place to place. But the pull was always there for her and that’s why when she had her own family, they would spend summers on North Haven.

Joanne and her husband Larry built a grocery store, which she ran for several years until Larry passed away. For the past several years, she has lived down south. Now 78 and struggling with health issues, she has returned to North Haven to live out the rest of her life. What made it possible is a beautiful elder care facility called Southern Harbor House that opened the beginning of this year. It is now home to Joanne and other islanders who are aging and need some extra help and care.

Joanne Santee in her room at Southern Harbor House

Joanne and her late husband Larry

The book Joanne has been reading

Joanne’s hat signed by North Haven lobstermen

Joanne holding the guitar her granddaughter painted

Brochure cover/drone view of Southern Harbor House

View out a back window

Saying goodbye to North Haven

Me and my sister Cathy on the ferry back to Rockland

Who’s next?

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Paul Quinn, who also lives on North Haven Island, but in his own home. I suspect that there is no one on the island who doesn’t know Paul. His life hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been good. He talks about some of the hard times and the joys he has experienced in his 80 years on this earth — most of them spent on North Haven.

If you have any suggestions for people I should consider interviewing or you’re aware of a helpful aging resource in your community, let me know. In addition to the podcast, I intend to blog about what various communities, organizations, and individuals are doing to provide age-friendly services, support, and connection here in Maine. The best way to get in touch is to send me an email. Thank you!

