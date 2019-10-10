My husband’s free-range applesauce and other apple recipes

This past weekend, my husband Barry and I scrambled down the hill behind our house in search of apples. We found a couple of ancient trees in the woods whose tops were filled with them. There were plenty more on the ground, as well. All perfect for making applesauce, an early fall ritual for Barry. And lucky are the many people who have been gifted a jar over the years. Here’s the recipe, in his own words.

My applesauce recipe is based on my recollection of my mother making applesauce many years ago. I’ve made it for many years. I’ve never even read a written recipe. It goes like this.

First, acquire some apples. For years I would get them at the local grocery store. I was always a little worried about whatever pesticides might have been sprayed on them, so I would wash each one.

Then I’d quarter them and put them in a large stainless kettle with about an inch of water in the bottom. It doesn’t seem like a lot of water but it’s enough, although you should check while you’re doing it. Bring it to a boil and then simmer it, I would guess maybe a half an hour.

Stir frequently, bringing the softer pieces up from the bottom to the top until all of the apple pieces are soft enough that when you hit them with a spoon they’ll easily squash.

I don’t peel them because the red on the outside will add some color — it’ll come out sort of pinkish. If you use yellow apples or Granny Smith apples, then they won’t be red but I don’t add anything to my applesauce.

In that vein, in the last few years, I have collected apples locally, As Diane said, I just take a walk down the hill where there are some wild apple trees here and there, and I collect a bag or two of apples.

So now my applesauce is truly “organic” applesauce. The apples are not sprayed with anything so they’re just all-natural, free-range apples, complete with an occasional worm. Just kidding.

I sweeten the applesauce with some honey. We have bees, so I sweeten it with honey, which, like the apples is all natural, local free-range “organic” honey.

Once I’ve softened up the apples by simmering them for half an hour or so, I then put them in my mother’s old two-quart stainless food mill. It’s got a handle on the top that rotates and grinds the apple pieces down through a sieve in the bottom. It’s great for squeezing through the sauce and occasionally you scrape out the peels and seeds and add another few large spoonfuls of apples.

I then take my sweetened applesauce and put it in mason jars that I have boiled on the stove to make sure they’re sterile and clean. I seal the jars and put them in a canner and boil them for half an hour.

This is called processing and again, I just made this up myself, they seem to keep just fine. Never had any go bad, nobody has ever died from eating my applesauce.

So I say, just go for it and create some home-grown local and as organic as possible applesauce of your own. The only problem with buying organic apples, which is fine, is that they’re very expensive. But I have sort of drifted toward organic this and that as well as buying local in the last five or ten years, so if you’re able to, seek out organic local apples when you make your applesauce.

I leave the jars in the kettle for a little while after I boil them and then I pull them out and let them sit. I use canning lids that have a screw band and a flat lid with a seal. While they sit, I unscrew the band on each jar a little bit and tap on the flat lid to make sure it’s sealed. They make a sound that lets you know they’re sealed and they’re also a little concave. And I think that’s it!