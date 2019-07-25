Easy blueberry recipes

I was trying to find some new ideas for what to do with blueberries besides simply eating them straight from the bush. I found two from WW (Weight Watchers) that look wicked easy to make.

I’ll also include links at the end of this post to other recipes I’ve shared over the years AND my list of where you can pick blueberries in Maine.

Fresh Blueberry-Peach Salsa

Serves: 4

“This no-cook salsa is super fresh and flavorful. Serve over ice cream, yogurt, waffles, oatmeal, or pancakes.”

Ingredients

1 cup fresh blueberries

2 medium peaches, diced (about 1 cup)

1 tsp white balsamic vinegar

1 TBS chopped fresh basil for garnish

Instructions

Combine blueberries and peaches in a medium bowl Drizzle with vinegar and toss to coat. Serve sprinkled with basil.

Note: Use thawed frozen peaches if juicy fresh ones aren’t available.

Blueberry Cheesecake Pops

Serves: 6

Although this is the time of year for fresh blueberries, I decided to include the pops recipe which calls for frozen blueberries. That’s because freezing blueberries is what we do here in Maine. We pick way more than we can possibly eat and freeze the rest so we can bake sinful things throughout the year. You can also buy frozen wild Maine berries all year long.

“These pops are like frozen cheesecake on a stick. Make sure to use frozen berries; not fresh.”

Ingredients

1 1/2 cup unsweetened frozen blueberries, thawed

1/2 cup low-fat cottage cheese

1/2 cup low-fat milk

3 TBS maple syrup

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/8 tsp ground cinnamon

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a large blender and puree, stopping machine at least once to scrape ingredients off sides of container back into mixture. Divide mixture among six 1/3-c popsicle molds; freeze until solid.

More blueberry recipes

Pick your own

If you’d like to pick your own blueberries, I’ve put together a great list of U-pick farms in Maine. I’m always adding to the list, so let me know if I’ve left someone out.