Warning: Too much time in the heat can make you sick

My brother-in-law Peach and nephew Myles love summer in Maine but know enough to seek shelter in the shade when it gets too hot. It’s hot now and it’s about to get even hotter.

Heat Alert

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for this weekend (July 20, 21 2019).

..DANGEROUS HEAT AND HUMIDITY THIS WEEKEND… A hot and humid air mass will move into New England this

weekend. While the first taste of it will arrive on Friday, the

worst of the heat and humidity will be on Saturday and could last

into Sunday as well. The Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for

areas most likely to see heat index values of 105 degrees or

higher on Saturday afternoon.

..HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 7 PM EDT

SUNDAY… The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a Heat Advisory,

which is in effect from 11 AM Saturday to 7 PM EDT Sunday. * Heat Index Values…Up to 102 due to temperatures in the mid

90s, and dewpoints around 70. * Timing…The heat index values will rise to 90 by mid morning

and exceed 95 degrees most of the afternoon and early evening

on both Saturday and Sunday. * Impacts…The combination of heat and humidity will make it

difficult for the human body to regulate its internal

temperature. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are possible for

those who are exposed to the heat.

Seems like a pretty good time to go over the basics of heat-related illnesses — how to recognize and treat them.

Heat-related illnesses

Here’s a rundown of heat-related illnesses, their symptoms and what to do courtesy of the Maine CDC.

Heatstroke

hot, dry, red skin (no sweating)

rapid pulse

high body temperature (≥ 105 F)

headache

loss of alertness

confusion

rapid and shallow breathing

unconsciousness or coma

What to do: Call 911 immediately. Cool the person rapidly by moving them out of the sun and into a shady or cooler area; applying cool water or ice to the head, neck, armpits and groin area; fanning; and loosening their clothing.

Heat exhaustion

heavy sweating

fainting

vomiting

cold, pale and clammy skin

dizziness

headache

nausea

weakness

What to do: Move the person to a cool place, have them drink fluids and rest, loosen their clothes, and cool them off with water or wet cloths. Heat exhaustion can quickly lead to heatstroke. If symptoms worsen or do not improve, get medical help.

Heat cramps

Muscle cramps in the abdominal area or arms and legs that are often accompanied by heavy sweating and mild nausea.

What to do: Move the person to a cool place to rest and apply firm pressure to the cramping muscle. Gently stretch the cramped muscle, hold it for 20 seconds and then gently massage it. Have the person drink some cool beverages, such as water or a sports drink. Get medical help if there is no improvement or if the person has underlying medical problems.

Dehydration

Dehydration is caused by excessive loss of water and salts from the body due to illness or from prolonged exposure to heat.

Severe dehydration can easily become a life-threatening condition for infants and the elderly.

Signs of dehydration include thirst, dry skin, fatigue, light-headedness, confusion, dry mouth, increased heart rate, increased breathing rate, and less frequent urination.

What to do: Move the person to a cool and dry place. Have the person lie down and rest, and drink water, juice, or sports drinks. Monitor the person – especially children and the elderly.

Sunburn

Skin that is red, painful and warm after sun exposure.

What to do: Get medical help if the sunburn affects an infant or if there is fever, fluid-filled blisters or severe pain. Otherwise, apply cold compresses or immerse the burned skin in cool water, apply moisturizing lotion to the burn.

Heat rash

A rash that looks like a red cluster of pimples or small blisters, usually in the neck and upper chest or in body creases. Most common in young children.

What to do: Move the person to a cooler place and keep the affected area dry. Use talcum powder to increase comfort.

Prevention tips

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

Avoid dark-colored clothing, because dark colors absorb the heat

Drink lots of fluids — non-alcoholic

Check your medications — some make you more sensitive to sun and heat

Never leave a child, an elderly person, a pet, or any living creature in a parked car in hot weather. Ever.

Avoid strenuous activity. If you can’t, try to do it in early morning or evening. Take breaks and drink plenty of fluids.

Wear sunscreen

Read and remember the signs I listed at the beginning of this post.

Don’t forget your pets

The ASPCA has several important tips on its website, including

Give them plenty of fresh, clean water

Bring indoors if extremely hot

Never leave alone in a hot car

Something I didn’t know — “Animals with flat faces, like Pugs and Persian cats, are more susceptible to heatstroke since they cannot pant as effectively.”

Here are some heat-related symptoms the ASPCA says you should be on the lookout for:

Excessive panting

Difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate

Drooling

Mild weakness, stupor or even collapse

Seizures

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting

Body temperature above 104°

Our summers are short, so enjoy the sun and hot weather while they’re here, but be careful and take it easy. Another thing to watch out for is elevated ozone levels. When the weather is hot and steamy, ozone levels rise, which can cause breathing problems.