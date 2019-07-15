Conversations About Aging: Shirley Weaver, 82

Shirley Weaver was born and raised in Minnesota. After serving in the military and getting her master’s and doctorate degrees, she moved to Maine. In the ensuing years, Shirl made a difference, not only in her community but also around the entire state of Maine. Now retired, she continues to make a difference in people’s lives. Listen to our conversation in this episode of Conversations About Aging, a Catching Health special series.

Listen to my conversation about aging with Shirley Weaver, 82

Read a transcript of our conversation

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Leona Chasse, born January 4, 1924, in Cornish, Maine. After living in various places around the world, Leona came home to Cornish and lives there now. When I visited her, she showed me some really interesting memorabilia — her Navy uniform and the coconut she sent her mother from Pearl Harbor where she was stationed at the end of WWII. She also shared a story about her stint as a code girl during the war. At 95, her world is more limited than it used to be, but you’d never know it from her attitude about life.

