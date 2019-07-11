Where you can pick blueberries in Maine

Looking for a farm that will let you pick your own blueberries? You’re in luck because there are several in Maine. Most places open mid to late July, but a few open early in the month and some not until the first of August.
If a farm has a website or a Facebook page, I included a link. I also added information about pesticide use whenever possible. More and more people are looking for organic blueberries, so please let me know if you’re aware of U-pick farms that are organic.
It’s important to check ahead to make sure a farm is open for picking. Call or if they’re on Facebook, that’s where I usually find the most up-to-date information.
If I need to add or delete a farm, just send me an email or use the comment box below this post. Happy picking!
ACTON
Blueberry Hill Farm
231 Blueberry Hill Road
(207) 457-1151
Facebook
Highbush berries. No rake needed.
Kelly Orchards
82 Sanborn Road
(207) 636-1601
Facebook
Crops are grown using integrated pest management (IPM).
ALBION
Bessey Ridge Farm
359 Bessey Ridge Road
(207) 509-0414
Facebook
ARUNDEL
Dragonfly Meadow Blueberry Farm
16 West Lane
(207) 985-7884
Facebook
The owner says her blueberries are “organically grown” and that she has never used a chemical pesticide in more than 20 years of growing.
ATHENS
Sites Farm
98 Joaquin Road
(207) 654-2063
Facebook
BEDDINGTON
Beddington Ridge Farm
1951 State Highway 193
(207) 638-2664
Facebook
Downeast Maine wild blueberries. Use their rakes or bring your own. Call ahead for hours. Uses sustainable farm production practices.
BOWDOIN
Card’s Fruit Farm
195 John Small Road
(207) 353-4789
Facebook
Closed Monday and Tuesday. Open the rest of the week from 8 am to 7 pm.
BROOKSVILLE
Blue Sky Farm
508 Weir Cove Road (Cape Rosier)
(207) 326-9099
Certified organic low-bush blueberries.
BUXTON
Estes Farm
158 Waterman Road
(207) 929-5886
Facebook
“We are not organic. We use integrated pest management (IPM) strategies to prevent crop damage. IPM practices include natural control, pest monitoring, responsible chemical use, cultivation, and pest resistant varieties.”
Little River Flower Farm
160 Turkey Lane
(207) 929-3967
Facebook
“We grow them large, sweet and totally certified organic.”
CANAAN
Ray and Nancy Reitze’s
159 Earthways Road
(207) 426-8138
Highbush berries. Organic, but not certified. Open 9 am to dusk, 7 days a week, while in season. Please do not bring your dog.
CARIBOU
Circle B Farms
287 East Presque Isle Road
(207) 498-8238
Facebook
Highbush berries. Integrated pest management.
CHINA
Wagner’s Maple Sugar House
448 Vassalboro Road
(207) 445-2214
Look for the big white flag out front and have a great time picking!
CORNISH
Pleasant View Blueberry Farm
2nd house on left on Pease Hill Road (coming from center of town)
(207) 625-3719
“So far we haven’t used ANY insecticide on our bushes or berries.”
DIXMONT
BrightBerry Farm
4262 Kennebec Road
(207) 234-4225
Facebook
“A small, certified-organic, family farm in the hills of Dixmont, Maine.”
FAIRFIELD
Bickford Blueberries
16 Bickford Drive
(321) 693-8929
Facebook
No pesticides.
FALMOUTH
Winslow Farm
291 Gray Road
(207) 878-8787
Facebook
MOFGA-certified organic berries.
FAYETTE
Steep Hill Farm
26 Clyde Wells Road
(207) 685-4155
Facebook
Highbush berries.
FRANKLIN
Hog Bay Blueberries
207 Hog Bay Road
(207) 565-3584
Overlooks a beautiful salt marsh. Rakes provided
GORHAM
Orchard Ridge Farm and Specialty Food Market
236 Sebago Lake Road
(207) 239-0442
Facebook
GREENFIELD
Alexander’s Wild Maine Blueberries
79 Alexander Way
(207) 570-7500
Facebook
Low bush blueberries.
GUERETTE
Hebert Farm
3929 Caribou Road (Route 161)
(207) 834-5065
Facebook
Highbush blueberries.
HOLLIS
Joan & Brad’s Berry Farm
447 Deerwander Road
(207) 229-1346
Facebook
High-bush blueberries.
KINGSBURY PLANTATION
Perseverance Wild Blueberry Farm
Campbell Road & Preble Lane
(207) 314-3937 or (207) 745-4572
“Unlike the usual Downeast Maine Wild Low-bush Blueberries, ours are the sour-top variety, which grow at higher elevations. The blueberries are grown using Best Management Practices to minimize the use of pesticides.”
LEBANON
Berry Best Farm
33 Colburn Way
(207) 457-1435
Facebook
“Our normal open days may change in 2019 due to the anticipated very small blueberry crop. Please call before heading out to confirm that we are open and what our hours will be that day. Thank you.”
LEVANT
Treworgy Orchards
3876 Union Street
(207) 884-8354
Facebook
Available from mid-July to mid-August.
LIMERICK
Libby & Son U-Picks
86 Sawyer Mountain Road
(207) 793-4749
Facebook
“Acres and acres of highbush blueberries. We follow a strict Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program.”
LIMINGTON
Brackett’s Orchard
224 Sokokis Avenue
(207) 730-9169
Facebook
Doles Orchard
187 Doles Ridge Road
(207) 793-4409
Facebook
Make sure to check the Facebook page first!
LINCOLNVILLE
Sewall Orchard
259 Masalin Road
(207) 763-3956
“Our farm is a place that welcomes all living organisms. Therefore, we use no substances that are toxic or that kill. Pest control is achieved via the use of biodynamic techniques. We also hand-remove pests when possible and practice good husbandry by pruning and mowing.”
MECHANIC FALLS
Goss Berry Farm
311 Elm Street
(207) 346-6811
Facebook
Not organic. “We follow Integrated Pest Management (IPM) guidelines.”
MONROE
North Branch Farm
122 Stream Road
(207) 525-3323
Facebook
MOFGA-certified organic farm.
NEW SHARON
Firth’s Fruit Farm
26 Intervale Road
(207) 778-3904
Unsprayed blueberries says the owner.
PALERMO
Big Birch Farm
220 Cain Hill Road
(207) 629-8428
Facebook
“Striving to sustainably grow super healthy, delicious, fresh & preserved organic foods, all while embracing our love & respect for Earth’s biodiversity.”
PATTEN
McNally’s Farm
31 Frenchville Road
(207) 528-2110
Please call ahead of time.
PHILLIPS
Peace and Plenty Farm
1232 Reeds Mill Road
(207) 639-5550
Lowbush wild organic blueberries to pick by hand, not with rakes.
READFIELD
R & L Berry Farm
22 Berry Road
(207) 685-4709
Facebook
Highbush blueberries – easy to pick. Owner Leane Reed says the blueberries are awesome.
RICHMOND
Pleasant Pond Orchard
430 Brunswick Road
(207) 737-4443
Facebook
Open for U-Pick Highbush Blueberries daily 10 am – 6 pm, weather permitting.
SACO
Ives Berry Farm
133 Flag Pond Road (just one-half mile from Route 1)
Facebook
Seven varieties of high bush berries. No pesticides or sprays.
SEBAGO
Crabtree’s Blueberries
703 Bridgton Road
(207) 787-2730
“We normally open on the third weekend of July – the same as the Sebago Days festival in town.”
SKOWHEGAN
Screamin’ Mimi’s Perfect Pickins
364 West Front Street
(207) 474-2137
Owners says she doesn’t spray any poisons — goes the organic route. Over 10 varieties of highbush berries.
SOMERVILLE
Crummett Mountain Farm
305 Crummett Mountain Road
(207) 549-7314
MOFGA-certified organic wild blueberries.
SPRINGVALE
Rivard Farm
110 Blanchard Road
(207) 324-5566
Facebook
Enjoy the fruits of their labor!
STRONG
Smith Ridge
628 Taylor Hill Road
(207) 684-2054
Facebook
No pesticides are used.
SWEDEN
Pietree Orchard
803 Waterford Road
(207) 647-9419
Facebook
TURNER
Our Blue Cottage Blueberries
531 Wilson Hill Road
(207) 458-7658
Morning/afternoon/evening picking available. (Call or text ahead suggested).
Ruperts Berry Farm
519 Wilson Hill Road
(207) 966-2721
Facebook
“We are not certified organic but follow the principles and are committed to sustainable agriculture, our environment and the flora and fauna that share our piece of earth.”
WALES
Roaring Brook Nurseries
639 Gardiner Road
(207) 375-4884
Facebook
WASHINGTON
Sweet Season Farm
77 Liberty Road
(207) 845-3028
Facebook
Highbush blueberries. No pesticides. “We encourage sampling, as different varieties of berries will have their own unique flavor.”
WELLS
Spiller Farm
85 Spiller Farm Lane
(207) 985-2575
Just minutes from Route 1 in Wells. Minimal pesticide use.
WILTON
Wilton Blueberry Farm
83 McLaughlin Road
(207) 645-2128
No pesticides, herbicides or fungicides are used.
YORK
The Friendly Blueberry Patch
144 Cider Hill Rd
(207) 363-3415
What does Integrated Pest Management mean?
This is how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines Integrated Pest Management, which several farms use in Maine:
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices. IPM programs use current, comprehensive information on the life cycles of pests and their interaction with the environment. This information, in combination with available pest control methods, is used to manage pest damage by the most economical means, and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment.
The IPM approach can be applied to both agricultural and non-agricultural settings, such as the home, garden, and workplace. IPM takes advantage of all appropriate pest management options including, but not limited to, the judicious use of pesticides. In contrast, organic food production applies many of the same concepts as IPM but limits the use of pesticides to those that are produced from natural sources, as opposed to synthetic chemicals.
I have a recipe for you
If you want to add someone/something or notice an error please let me know — post a comment or send me an email.
