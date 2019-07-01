Conversations About Aging: Joy Hare, 75

This past winter, Joy Hare, who lives in Bath, Maine left the harsh New England winter behind for six weeks and traveled to the warmth of Costa Rica — a warmth reflected not only in its climate but also in its people.

She volunteered at a women’s cooperative called AMASIA, where they grow and sell beautiful orchids, cacti, and ornamental plants. The cooperative was created in 1994 “to give women new opportunities and protection in a patriarchal society.” In addition to growing plants, AMASIA also plans to prepare food for individuals and events and offer cooking lessons.

Joy and the “orchid ladies”

While Joy was there, she helped the four women who now run the “orchid farm” paint their kitchen and outdoor dining room.

She also taught them how to paint orchids, and together they created a mural for the kitchen.

In return, they taught her how to cook delicious Costa Rican dishes like tamales and Prestiños (deep-fried pastry).

Joy told me that volunteering in Costa Rica had been on her bucket list for a long time and finally doing it was part of her “keep moving mantra!”

The orchid farm was started by women 25 years ago but they were about to close because they didn’t have the funds for the licenses they needed to grow and sell their orchids as well as cook and sell their Costa Rican foods. I helped them in the greenhouse with the orchids and we painted the kitchen and outdoor dining area walls. I taught the women to paint and they wanted to paint the orchids on the walls of the kitchen. Before I left, we painted a mural together. We did all this in a month’s time so that we could hold a fundraiser. The women made over $500 which covered their expenses for the permits. It was so exciting and heartwarming. Joy Hare

Joy usually spends part of the winter in southern Spain, going to the same community of Andalucía for 14 years. She is currently working on a book of poetry and art inspired by her time there.

The name of my book is Andalucia Mi Amor. The poetry will be on one page, Spanish on one side English translation on the other. The next in between pages will be my artwork. Some ex-pats living in my community asked if I would start an art group for them five years ago and they have been attending every week ever since while I’m there so that is also very heartwarming!

Book cover

The Color of Happiness

By Joy Hare

When I arrive in Andalucia

each year in winter,

I am met everywhere

by marvelous colors,

like old friends.

The bougainvillea,

colored in magenta,

mixed with pink and orange.

The cyclamen

in front of the flower shops,

paint a picture

in purples, greens and reds.

During and after the civil war

the country was painted

in greys of pain, loss and sadness.

Now it seems that Andalucia

with all her brilliant colors,

as well as the dark sea,

polka dotted with the blue of diamonds,

wants to heal these past wounds,

both outside and within.

Each dawn the sun

reflects shimmering gold

on the white hillside houses.

That same sun says,

“Welcome, and may you spend each day

with the color of happiness.

Andalucia rooftops

A conversation about aging

For the past several months, I’ve been traveling throughout Maine interviewing people about their perspectives on aging. At 75, Joy has a lot of interesting things to say. We met at her home in Bath shortly after she had returned from Costa Rica and as we talked, I soon learned that whether she is traveling or at home she is not one who sits still for long.

Listen to my conversation about aging with Joy Hare, 75

Read a transcript of our conversation

