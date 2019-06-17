Conversations About Aging: Bill Green, 65

Bill Green has been a familiar face on Maine television for more than 40 years. It all began when he was a freshman at the University of Maine and got a job working behind the camera at WLBZ in Bangor. That’s when he decided to major in broadcasting.

His on-air career began at the same station when the news director gave him a shot at being a sportscaster. Today, Bill produces and hosts Bill Green’s Maine, which airs on NEWS CENTER Maine.

How did he get from reporting on sports to telling engaging stories about what makes Maine such a great place to live? What are some of the life lessons he learned along the way? Now that he’s 65, does he plan to retire? He reveals it all (and more) in this episode of Conversations About Aging.

Ellis Island. Bill’s mother is the little girl in the light coat lower left

Bill in kindergarten. Lower left-hand corner, wearing a bow tie!

“My father and I turned into wise-cracking buddies. Here we are getting ready for something about 1988 (ages 71 and 35) I miss his sense of humor and perspective the most.”

At the beginning of his broadcasting career

Bill and Pam Green on their wedding day, May 3, 1986

Bill and Pam with daughter Emily and son Sam at Emily’s wedding July 2018

Bill and videographer Kirk Cratty

Bill paddling

Editing — truth be known, videographer Kirk Cratty is the real brains behind Bill’s success!

Diane and Bill behind the news desk

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with B Joy Hare, a fascinating woman from Bath, Maine. She is 75 and is a life coach, artist, and writer.

