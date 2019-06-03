Conversations About Aging: Lavon Harris, 100

Lavon Harris recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Sickly as a child, doctors told her parents that she probably wouldn’t live to be very old. Today, she is healthy and spry and grateful for her long and happy life. You can’t reach 100 without having some significant losses. In our conversation, she talked about the joy and the sadness she has experienced. And she laughed … a lot.

Listen to my conversation with Lavon

Read a transcript instead

Transcript of my conversation with Lavon

A few pictures

Happy 100th birthday

Lavon and her late husband Garfield (Gip)

Lavon Harris

Lavon as a young woman

Lavon with Sue Hoyt, a volunteer with the Maine Senior Companion Program and a dear friend. Sue was also a guest on Conversations About Aging. Listen to Sue’s story.

