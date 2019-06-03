Conversations About Aging: Lavon Harris, 100

Lavon Harris recently celebrated her 100th birthday. Sickly as a child, doctors told her parents that she probably wouldn’t live to be very old. Today, she is healthy and spry and grateful for her long and happy life. You can’t reach 100 without having some significant losses. In our conversation, she talked about the joy and the sadness she has experienced. And she laughed … a lot.

Listen to my conversation with Lavon

Read a transcript instead

Transcript of my conversation with Lavon

A few pictures

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Bill Green, a familiar face on Maine television for more than 40 years. Bill produces and hosts Bill Green’s Maine, which airs on NEWS CENTER Maine.

