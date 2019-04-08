Conversations About Aging: Jack, 74

For most of his adult life, Jack has struggled with bouts of anxiety and depression. During our conversation, two things, in particular, stood out for me. People and art. Jack loves them both and I think they’re what motivate him to stay strong. Two years ago, he was hospitalized and friends “came out of the woodwork” to help him get through it.

We talked about the difference those friends made for him during that difficult time, choices he’s made during his life, what he’d like to do over if he could, and what makes it a good day for him. He also shared some of his beautiful artwork.

Listen to my conversation with Jack

If you prefer reading rather than listening

A few pictures

Portland, Maine poster illustrated by Jack

Hard at work in the art studio at Shalom House

Some of Jack’s art

