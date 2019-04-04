Recipes for the senses

My husband and I recently spent a week in Florida visiting our longtime friends, Pete and Jacquie. In addition to their hospitality and good company, two other things stood out — a tour of Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg and a chicken dish that Jacquie whipped up the night before we left.
Imagine Museum, which opened in 2018, houses hundreds of pieces of American Studio Glass. The collection we saw was absolutely incredible. I’ll share some pictures and then I’ll share Jacquie’s recipe. Both very satisfying.
Imagine Museum (sight)
Jacquie’s goat cheese-stuffed chicken (taste and smell)
Jacquie says she found the recipe in Cooking Light magazine. It serves 4, 1 chicken breast each. We added a salad full of vegetables to the menu.
Ingredients
- 1 TBS minced fresh parsley
- 2 tsp fresh thyme
- 2 ounces goat cheese
- 1 grated garlic clove
- 4 (6-ounce) skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp pepper
- 1 TBS olive oil
Instructions
- Combine parsley, thyme, goat cheese, and garlic.
- Cut a slit in each chicken breast to form a pocket and stuff with the mixture.
- Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat.
- Cook chicken about 6 minutes per side. (Make sure to check internal temperature to make sure it reaches 165° Fahrenheit.)
Nutrition information
- Calories 274
- Fat 10.9g (sat 3.5g, mono 4.3g, poly 1.2g)
- Protein 41g
- Carb 1g
- Fiber 0g
- Sugars 0g
- Cholesterol 131 mg
- Iron 1mg
- Sodium 382 mg
- Calcium 34mg
Thank you Jacquie and Pete!