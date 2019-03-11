Conversations About Aging: Wayne, 64

You know that Beatle’s song When I’m 64? Well, Wayne is there and he’s still very much needed. Only he didn’t feel that way when he was searching for a job recently. After living in Portland, Oregon for several years, he and his partner Kim decided to return to Maine three years ago. He worked for a large hospital system in Oregon and while he might not have expected to find a similar position back home, finding any at all was a challenge. We talked about that challenge and several other topics, including squirrels and bird feeders.

Wayne’s bird feeders

Wayne and Oliver

Wayne, Kim, his brother, and sister-in-law. They have a tradition — each year they do a brewery tour for his brother’s birthday. He’s a beer guy. Wayne prefers wine.

Another tradition. The bonfire at their annual winter solstice party. A great way to discard items that you no longer need nor want.

Conversations About Aging airs every other Monday. My next conversation is with Emma, who just celebrated her 86th birthday. It’s been a difficult year, few years, actually. After several health challenges, including Parkinson’s disease, Warren, her husband of 60 years died last year. We talked about making difficult decisions and sadness, but she also told me some stories that made me laugh.

