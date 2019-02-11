Conversations About Aging: Donato Tramuto

In late August 2018, I attended the tail end of a conference about rural aging. What I learned led to an exciting new Catching Health podcast series — which I am launching with this episode.

I decided to call the podcast Conversations About Aging because that’s exactly what I’ll be doing with people all across the state of Maine. I plan to travel as much of the state as I can (islands included) and interview people 60 and older about their perspectives on aging.

It was a man by the name of Donato Tramuto who inspired me to embark on this adventure. He’s the CEO of Tivity Health, which co-sponsored the conference. When I spoke to Donato at the conference he told me that loneliness was THE chronic health condition of this century. He shared a personal story about his mother’s decline after his father died. We talked about the issue of loneliness among older people living in Maine, the nation’s most rural state.

I wrote a blog post about the conference and couldn’t stop thinking about the issue. I thought about my grandmother and the time she burst into tears in the grocery store soon after my grandfather died. About how she and I lived together for two years when I attended college. We’d watch the Lawrence Welk Show together while feasting on her freshly baked hot milk cake topped with vanilla ice cream. I thought about the friendship I had with an elderly neighbor for several years before she died — the great stories she told me, the trip we took to visit her cousins in Vermont, the jelly glasses of warm whiskey we shared one New Year’s Eve. I thought about Fred Hale, a man I wrote about a few times when I was on Channel 6. The last time I saw him he was in a rehab facility recovering from a broken hip. He complained that everyone there was “so old” and he had no one to talk to. He was about 102 at the time.

I thought about my own situation as a writer who, until recently, worked solely from home. I appreciate the solitude but it can be very, very quiet and very, very lonely and so, I’m now in a co-working situation. I also thought about how much I enjoy hearing and telling people’s stories — that’s when I had my aha moment about doing this podcast.

In the first episode, I explain a little bit more about the podcast and acknowledge some of the people who are helping to make it possible. I also interview Donato Tramuto — he talks about the conference and the issue of loneliness, and he also gets personal about his own life.

