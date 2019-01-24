It’s winter but you don’t have to miss out on the goodness of fresh vegetables

Guest post by registered dietitian Dave Seddon, courtesy of the Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Association.

Winter may be upon us but we don’t have to miss out on the goodness of fresh vegetables—even in climates where you might think it just can’t be done.

That’s according to Eliot Coleman, farmer, and author of The Winter Harvest Handbook.

Thanks to increased winter growing by many farmers, including those who provide CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) shares, there are certain locally-grown veggies (and some fruits) available now. And luckily, lots of this produce also stores well.

Here are a few of the Maine-grown vegetables you can find fresh all winter/year long:

Potatoes

Maine is known for its potato crop and potatoes (including their skins) are a source of fiber, potassium and vitamin C.

Look for some out-of-the-ordinary potato varieties, such as the Kennebec or Belrus.

Tomatoes

You might not know this about tomatoes, but in 1893, the Supreme Court was asked to decide if they were a fruit or a vegetable. If they were a vegetable, they were subject to a 10 percent import tax. If a fruit, there was no tax.

The justices ruled that a tomato is a vegetable. They said that from a scientific point of view, they may be a fruit, “but in the common language of the people … they were a vegetable … usually served at dinner in, with, or after the soup, fish, or meats which constitute the principal part of the repast, and not, like fruits generally, as a dessert.”

Studies suggest that higher levels of Vitamin C are found in vine-ripened tomatoes, in comparison to conventionally grown, picked, and commercially ripened (Dumas Y, et. al, 2003). In addition, tomatoes have also been shown to have high levels of lycopene (carotenoids) and flavonoids, substances that are linked to reducing damage caused by free radicals in the body.

Backyard Farms, which grows tomatoes in a 42-acre hydroponic greenhouse in Madison, Maine, is a good example of year-round production. It supplies mainstream supermarkets with vine-ripened tomatoes.

Mushrooms

Foraged mushrooms usually slow down due to snowfall in Maine, but indoor habitats are literally sprouting up all over Maine. This has allowed an explosion of varieties to be seen in local markets — way beyond the domestic button mushroom.

Mushrooms are low in calories and are a good source of B vitamins, a variety of minerals and are one of the few natural, non-animal sources of vitamin D.

Check out some of the products and recipes provided by a few of the growers:

Greens

From large producers like Olivia’s Garden to smaller ones like Little River Flower Farm and Six River Farm, dark to light leafy greens are abundantly available throughout the state. That includes including a variety of lettuces, spinach and chard.

While their nutrient content varies, they all deliver a shot of summer when the tender leaves are tossed into an amazing salad. Add some roasted beets (recipe below) and a few mushrooms to that salad while you’re at it.

Beets

Whether you choose red, orange, yellow, or candy-cane colored, beets are packed with Vitamin C, calcium, potassium, and folate.

In the winter, I’m partial to roasted beets, easily made in the oven. I’m happy to share my recipe with you.