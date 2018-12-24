I have another delicious recipe from Annie Mahle. She and her husband Jon Finger own and operate the J. & E. Riggin, a 120-foot wooden schooner that sails out of Rockland, Maine. They offer all kinds of cruises, including a food cruise. You see, Annie is a renowned chef and the author of three cookbooks. We’ve got her all to ourselves today. She thought we might like a special appetizer for the holidays (or any day) and generously shared this one. Never had endive before? Time to try something new!

Endive with Green Pea Hummus Endive is a wonderfully delicate vegetable. It’s delicious braised or raw in salads and makes a great scoop for a healthy dip. Ingredients 2 heads endive

2 cups frozen green peas, defrosted

1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach leaves

tablespoons fresh lemon juice; about 1/2 lemon

1 garlic clove

1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)

2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce

several grinds fresh black pepper Directions Cut the end off the bottom of the endive and pull the leaves off one by one. Place rest of ingredients in a food processor and pulse until coarsely blended. Serve in a small bowl, surrounded by endive spears. Makes one cup. If you’re looking for a fabulous entrée, last week Annie shared her recipe for Lemon Poached Salmon with Horseradish Caper Aioli. Happy Holidays! Don’t miss a thing! Sign up to receive an email when I post something new on Catching Health.