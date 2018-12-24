Endive with Green Pea Hummus

Nosh & Nutrition, , ,
By

I have another delicious recipe from Annie Mahle. She and her husband Jon Finger own and operate the J. & E. Riggina 120-foot wooden schooner that sails out of Rockland, Maine. They offer all kinds of cruises, including a food cruise. You see, Annie is a renowned chef and the author of three cookbooks. We’ve got her all to ourselves today. She thought we might like a special appetizer for the holidays (or any day) and generously shared this one. Never had endive before? Time to try something new!

Endive/hummus recipe

Endive with Green Pea Hummus

Endive is a wonderfully delicate vegetable. It’s delicious braised or raw in salads and makes a great scoop for a healthy dip.

Ingredients

  • 2 heads endive
  • 2 cups frozen green peas, defrosted
  • 1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach leaves
  • tablespoons fresh lemon juice; about 1/2 lemon
  • 1 garlic clove
  • 1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)
  • 2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
  • several grinds fresh black pepper

Directions

  1. Cut the end off the bottom of the endive and pull the leaves off one by one.
  2. Place rest of ingredients in a food processor and pulse until coarsely blended.
  3. Serve in a small bowl, surrounded by endive spears.
  4. Makes one cup.

If you’re looking for a fabulous entrée, last week Annie shared her recipe for Lemon Poached Salmon with Horseradish Caper Aioli.

Happy Holidays!

Don’t miss a thing! Sign up to receive an email when I post something new on Catching Health.

Diane Atwood

About Diane Atwood

For more than 20 years, Diane was the health reporter on WCSH 6. Before that, a radiation therapist at Maine Medical Center and after, Manager of Marketing/PR at Mercy Hospital. She now hosts and produces the Catching Health podcast and writes the award-winning blog Catching Health with Diane Atwood.