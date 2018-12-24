I have another delicious recipe from Annie Mahle. She and her husband Jon Finger own and operate the J. & E. Riggin, a 120-foot wooden schooner that sails out of Rockland, Maine. They offer all kinds of cruises, including a food cruise. You see, Annie is a renowned chef and the author of three cookbooks. We’ve got her all to ourselves today. She thought we might like a special appetizer for the holidays (or any day) and generously shared this one. Never had endive before? Time to try something new!
Endive with Green Pea Hummus
Endive is a wonderfully delicate vegetable. It’s delicious braised or raw in salads and makes a great scoop for a healthy dip.
Ingredients
- 2 heads endive
- 2 cups frozen green peas, defrosted
- 1 cup lightly packed fresh spinach leaves
- tablespoons fresh lemon juice; about 1/2 lemon
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/4 cup tahini (sesame paste)
- 2 tablespoons tamari or soy sauce
- several grinds fresh black pepper
Directions
- Cut the end off the bottom of the endive and pull the leaves off one by one.
- Place rest of ingredients in a food processor and pulse until coarsely blended.
- Serve in a small bowl, surrounded by endive spears.
- Makes one cup.
Happy Holidays!