Women. This is what you need to know to defend yourselves

Ali Valente and Lisa Sawai both want to feel safe when they’re out and about and if necessary, to be able to defend themselves. That’s why they took a self-defense seminar for women that was hosted by AW Strength & Conditioning in Westbrook, Maine and taught by Sergeant Anthony Ciampi, recently retired from the Westbrook Police Department and owner of Sheepdog Performance.

Self-defense starts with the brain, says Sgt. Ciampi.

The mid-brain is the actual sensory receptor that’s processing what’s going on and passing along the information. When it senses something isn’t right it triggers an alert. That alert could be a dry mouth. It could be the hair on the back of your neck stands up. It could be that you pause without really knowing why or you have an uneasy feeling in your stomach.Your mid-brain is signaling your thinking brain that there’s something you need to attend to. Pay attention.

So … you’re alert to the danger and find yourself in a bad situation. What should you do? Go for the groin, the eyes, the throat? Sgt. Ciampi’s quick answer is to focus on vision, wind, and limbs. Targeting those areas may give you the seconds you need to make a run for it or the chance to strike another blow.

Let’s take them one at a time.



Vision

We are visual creatures. If you can, get your attacker’s eyes to clamp shut. Use your fingers — not just one, all of them.

You increase your chances of hitting a target if you have more weapons on the target. If I try and poke your eye with one finger my chances of success are less than if I throw four fingers at the same eye. Also, from a structural stability standpoint, I have more support with four adjoining fingers than with one finger. And if you use one finger and the person dips or turns their head and you hit some part of the skull that’s harder than the eye socket you’re likely to break that finger.

Should you spray some mace?

You could, but not everyone responds the same way and not everyone’s eyes will clamp shut.

Wind

We need to refuel the body, particularly the muscles that move the joints. If we can’t do that then we can’t attack as efficiently. That’s why it’s important to understand if you’re trying to counter an attack, you want to try and disrupt your attacker’s wind. Try to hold their mouth shut, push on their jaw or throat. Try to break their nose so that blood goes into the mouth. Strike the ribs and disrupt the diaphragm. Those are all ways you can affect somebody’s ability to reoxygenate muscles, which can inhibit their ability to carry out an attack. Aside from the midsection, all of the areas that would affect breathing from the shoulders up are fairly sensitive areas and they’re fairly close to the surface.

You have several vulnerable areas you can hit and you’ve also got more than your fists to use as your personal weapon.

You can strike with your head. You can strike with your shoulders. You can strike with a forearm or an elbow. You can strike with your knee, your shin, your toe. Closest weapon, closest target is a concept that we typically teach today.

Limbs

You need a stable platform to deliver a punch, so you want to try and disrupt your attacker’s platform or any limbs that are flying at you. One way to do that is to throw the person off balance.

A slap to the side of the head or a chop to the neck will disrupt the neurological impulses that go from the central nervous system down to the limbs and that will help you gain the upper hand. You can also kick the side of the leg. There’s a nerve that goes inside the leg and down through to the back of the knee and it comes particularly close to the surface on the outer thigh bone. It’s called the peroneal nerve. If you can hit that nerve bundle [you can throw your attacker off balance.]