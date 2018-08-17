Benefits of walking in the city (of Portland, Maine)

Ever since I started the Catching Health blog back in 2011 I’ve worked out of my home. That arrangement doesn’t suit everybody, but it does me. Or it did. The past few months I’ve been antsy and it’s been challenging to settle down and write. I decided that I needed a change of scenery. Two weeks ago, I started renting a co-working space in downtown Portland. I love it!

As you can see from the picture, I still spend a lot of time on my laptop writing blog posts. What you don’t see is that instead of the company of my cats, I share the new space with humans. There’s a lot of creative, friendly energy in the room.

One of the other benefits is that I’m walking more and lucky me, just outside the door is a view of the waterfront. See it? Where I live, I usually have to get in the car and drive to a walking trail or get on the treadmill. In Portland, I’ve been all over the place — to the Farmers’ Market, the Old Port, Congress Square, everywhere.

So many interesting things to see. This graffiti wall is in an alley on Center Street. If you know anything about it, please tell us in the comment box at the end of the post.

The People’s Bank building in Monument Square always reminds me of my mother. She worked there as an “elevator girl” when she was in high school and every night she’d go up on the roof to watch the maintenance man take down the flag. She loved looking over the city. The thought of being up there makes me weak in the knees.

This fun sculpture on Congress Street was done by Charlie Hewitt and is called Portland Rattles.

And you never know who you might run into when you’re walking in downtown Portland. It’s the ever-serious Rob Caldwell from NEWS CENTER Maine, hamming it up for my camera and walking backward. One of my favorite humans.

Walking is a good thing, no matter where you go. Good for the soul, good for the mind, good for the body. It’s been especially fun and invigorating to be in the city. Where do you like to walk?