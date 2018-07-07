Where you can pick blueberries in Maine

Estes Farm in Buxton

If you’re looking for a farm that will let you pick your own blueberries, you’re in luck because there are several in Maine.

Most places open mid to late July, but some not until the first of August. If a farm has a website or a Facebook page, I included a link. I’ve also added information about pesticide use whenever possible.

I hope you find what you’re looking for! Remember, it’s really important to check ahead to make sure a farm is open for picking. Call or if they’re on Facebook, that’s where I usually find the most up-to-date information.

If I need to add or delete a farm, just send me an email or use the comment box below this post. Thanks!

ACTON

Blueberry Hill Farm

231 Blueberry Hill Road

(207) 457-1151

Facebook

Highbush berries. No rake needed

Kelly Orchards

82 Sanborn Road

(207) 636-1601

Facebook

Crops are grown using integrated pest management (IPM)



ALBION

Bessey Ridge Farm

359 Bessey Ridge Road

(207) 509-0414

Facebook

ARUNDEL

Dragonfly Meadow Blueberry Farm

16 West Lane

(207) 985-7884

Facebook

The owner says her blueberries are “organically grown” and that she has never used a chemical pesticide in more than 20 years of growing.

ATHENS

Sites Farm

98 Joaquin Road

(207) 654-2063

Facebook

BEDDINGTON

Beddington Ridge Farm

1951 State Highway 193

(207) 638-2664

Facebook

Downeast Maine wild blueberries. Use their rakes or bring your own. Call ahead for hours. Uses sustainable farm production practices.

BOWDOIN

Card’s Fruit Farm

195 John Small Road

(207) 353-4789

Closed Monday and Tuesday. Open the rest of the week from 8 am to 7 pm

BROOKSVILLE

Blue Sky Farm

508 Weir Cove Road (Cape Rosier)

(207) 326-9099

Certified organic low-bush blueberries

BUXTON

Estes Farm

158 Waterman Road (New entrance to farm)

(207) 929-5886

Facebook

Little River Flower Farm

160 Turkey Lane

(207) 929-3967

Facebook

Organic blueberries

CANAAN

Ray and Nancy Reitze’s

159 Earthways Road

(207) 426-8138

Highbush berries. Organic, but not certified. Open 9 am to dusk, 7 days a week, while in season. Please do not bring your dog.

CARIBOU

Circle B Farms

287 East Presque Isle Road

(207) 498-8238

Facebook

Highbush berries. Integrated pest management

CHINA

Wagner’s Maple Sugar House

448 Vassalboro Road

(207) 445-2214

Look for the big white flag out front and have a great time picking!

CORNISH

Pleasant View Blueberry Farm

2nd house on left on Pease Hill Road (coming from center of town)

(207) 625-3719

“So far we haven’t used ANY insecticide on our bushes or berries.”

FALMOUTH

Winslow Farm

291 Gray Road

(207) 878-8787

Facebook

MOFGA-certified organic berries

FAYETTE

Steep Hill Farm

26 Clyde Wells Road

(207) 685-4155

Facebook

Highbush berries

FRANKLIN

Hog Bay Blueberries

207 Hog Bay Road

(207) 565-3584

Overlooks a beautiful salt marsh. Rakes provided.

GORHAM

Orchard Ridge Farm and Specialty Food Market

236 Sebago Lake Road

(207) 239-0442

Facebook

GREENFIELD

Alexander’s Wild Maine Blueberries

79 Alexander Way

(207) 570-7500

Facebook

Low bush blueberries

GUERETTE

Hebert Farm

Route 161

Guerette, ME

207-834-5065

Highbush blueberries

HOLLIS

Joan & Brad’s Berry Farm

447 Deerwander Road

207- 229-1346

Facebook

With high-bush blueberries surrounding the farmhouse, guests can come from near and far to grab a few of the best fruit Maine has to offer.

KINGSBURY PLANTATION

Perseverance Wild Blueberry Farm

Campbell Road & Preble Lane

(207) 314-3937 or (207) 745-4572

Not your usual Downeast Maine wild lowbush blueberries — they’re sour-tops. Great flavor! The blueberries are grown using Best Management Practices to minimize the use of pesticides.

LEBANON

Berry Best Farm

33 Colburn Way

(207) 457-1435

Facebook

Eleven different varieties that ripen at different times throughout the season.



LEVANT

Treworgy Orchards

3876 Union Street

(207) 884-8354

Facebook

Available from mid-July to mid-August



LIMERICK

Libby & Son U-Picks

86 Sawyer Mountain Road

(207) 793-4749

Facebook

Acres and acres of highbush blueberries. We follow a strict Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program.

LIMINGTON

Brackett’s Orchard

224 Sokokis Avenue

(207) 730-9169

Facebook

Doles Orchard

187 Doles Ridge Road

(207) 793-4409

Facebook

Make sure to check the Facebook page first!

LINCOLNVILLE

Sewall Orchard

259 Masalin Road

(207) 763-3956

“Our farm is a place that welcomes all living organisms. Therefore, we use no substances that are toxic or that kill.”

MECHANIC FALLS

Goss Berry Farm

311 Elm Street

(207) 346-6811

Facebook

MONROE

North Branch Farm

122 Stream Road

(207) 525-3323

Facebook

Organic highbush blueberries

NEW SHARON

Firth’s Fruit Farm

26 Intervale Road

(207) 778-3904

Unsprayed blueberries says the owner

ORLAND

Nancy Place Homestead

The driveway is at 1313 Bald Mountain Road, but the actual address is 50 Nancy Field Road

(207) 949-0880

Facebook

Customers should drive 5 mph through the shared driveway 1/4 mile to the check-in. Please call ahead for weekday picking/raking. Weekends should be fine.

PATTEN

McNally’s Farm

31 Frenchville Road

(207) 528-2110

Please call ahead of time.

PHILLIPS

Peace and Plenty Farm

1232 Reeds Mill Road

(207) 639-5550

Lowbush wild organic blueberries to pick by hand, not with rakes.

READFIELD

R & L Berry Farm

22 Berry Road

(207) 685-4709

Facebook

Highbush blueberries – easy to pick. Owner Leane Reed says the blueberries are awesome.

RICHMOND

Pleasant Pond Orchard

430 Brunswick Road

(207) 737-4443

Facebook

Open for U-Pick Highbush Blueberries daily 10 am – 6 pm, weather permitting.

SACO

Ives Berry Farm

133 Flag Pond Road (just one-half mile from Route 1)

Facebook

Seven varieties of high bush berries. PYO or pre-picked quarts as available. Check Facebook for hours.

SEBAGO

Crabtree’s Blueberries

703 Bridgton Road

(207) 787-2730

It is going to be a very good picking season!

SKOWHEGAN

Screamin Mimi’s Perfect Pickins

364 West Front Street

(207) 474-2137

Owners says she doesn’t spray any poisons — goes the organic route. Over 10 varieties of highbush berries.

SOMERVILLE

Crummett Mountain Farm

305 Crummett Mountain Road

(207) 549-7314

MOFGA-certified organic wild blueberries.

SPRINGVALE

Rivard Farm

110 Blanchard Road

(207) 324-5566

Facebook

Enjoy the fruits of their labor!

SWEDEN

Pietree Orchard

803 Waterford Road

(207) 647-9419

Facebook

TURNER

Our Blue Cottage Blueberries

531 Wilson Hill Road

(207) 458-7658

Morning/afternoon/evening picking available. (Call or text ahead suggested)

Rupert’s Berry Farm

519 Wilson Hill Road

966-2721

Facebook

High bush blueberries and raspberries. AND a cafe where you can sit and eat, an ice cream shop, a farm and a gift store. “We are not certified organic but follow the principles and are committed to sustainable agriculture, our environment and the flora and fauna that share our piece of earth.”

WASHINGTON

Sweet Season Farm

77 Liberty Road

845-3028

Facebook

Highbush blueberries. No pesticides. “We encourage sampling, as different varieties of berries will have their own unique flavor.”



WELLS

Spiller Farm

85 Spiller Farm Lane

(207) 985-2575

Just minutes from Route 1 in Wells. Minimal pesticide use.

WILTON

Wilton Blueberry Farm

83 McLaughlin Road

(207) 645-2128

No pesticides, herbicides or fungicides are used.



What does Integrated Pest Management mean?

This is how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines Integrated Pest Managment, which several farms use in Maine:

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices. IPM programs use current, comprehensive information on the life cycles of pests and their interaction with the environment. This information, in combination with available pest control methods, is used to manage pest damage by the most economical means, and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment. The IPM approach can be applied to both agricultural and non-agricultural settings, such as the home, garden, and workplace. IPM takes advantage of all appropriate pest management options including, but not limited to, the judicious use of pesticides. In contrast, organic food production applies many of the same concepts as IPM but limits the use of pesticides to those that are produced from natural sources, as opposed to synthetic chemicals.

I have a recipe for you

If you want to add someone/something or notice an error please let me know — post a comment at the end of the post or send me an email.

I hope you have a great time picking blueberries — if you’ve got a recipe to share, please do! Here’s one from me: The best blueberry cake I ever ate!

Interactive map

Click here to see the interactive map I created of You-Pick Blueberry Farms in Maine.