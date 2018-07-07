Where you can pick blueberries in Maine

Estes Farm in Buxton
If you’re looking for a farm that will let you pick your own blueberries, you’re in luck because there are several in Maine.
Most places open mid to late July, but some not until the first of August. If a farm has a website or a Facebook page, I included a link. I’ve also added information about pesticide use whenever possible.
I hope you find what you’re looking for! Remember, it’s really important to check ahead to make sure a farm is open for picking. Call or if they’re on Facebook, that’s where I usually find the most up-to-date information.
If I need to add or delete a farm, just send me an email or use the comment box below this post. Thanks!
ACTON
Blueberry Hill Farm
231 Blueberry Hill Road
(207) 457-1151
Facebook
Highbush berries. No rake needed
Kelly Orchards
82 Sanborn Road
(207) 636-1601
Facebook
Crops are grown using integrated pest management (IPM)
ALBION
Bessey Ridge Farm
359 Bessey Ridge Road
(207) 509-0414
Facebook
ARUNDEL
Dragonfly Meadow Blueberry Farm
16 West Lane
(207) 985-7884
Facebook
The owner says her blueberries are “organically grown” and that she has never used a chemical pesticide in more than 20 years of growing.
ATHENS
Sites Farm
98 Joaquin Road
(207) 654-2063
Facebook
BEDDINGTON
Beddington Ridge Farm
1951 State Highway 193
(207) 638-2664
Facebook
Downeast Maine wild blueberries. Use their rakes or bring your own. Call ahead for hours. Uses sustainable farm production practices.
BOWDOIN
Card’s Fruit Farm
195 John Small Road
(207) 353-4789
Closed Monday and Tuesday. Open the rest of the week from 8 am to 7 pm
BROOKSVILLE
Blue Sky Farm
508 Weir Cove Road (Cape Rosier)
(207) 326-9099
Certified organic low-bush blueberries
BUXTON
Estes Farm
158 Waterman Road (New entrance to farm)
(207) 929-5886
Facebook
Little River Flower Farm
160 Turkey Lane
(207) 929-3967
Facebook
Organic blueberries
CANAAN
Ray and Nancy Reitze’s
159 Earthways Road
(207) 426-8138
Highbush berries. Organic, but not certified. Open 9 am to dusk, 7 days a week, while in season. Please do not bring your dog.
CARIBOU
Circle B Farms
287 East Presque Isle Road
(207) 498-8238
Facebook
Highbush berries. Integrated pest management
CHINA
Wagner’s Maple Sugar House
448 Vassalboro Road
(207) 445-2214
Look for the big white flag out front and have a great time picking!
CORNISH
Pleasant View Blueberry Farm
2nd house on left on Pease Hill Road (coming from center of town)
(207) 625-3719
“So far we haven’t used ANY insecticide on our bushes or berries.”
FALMOUTH
Winslow Farm
291 Gray Road
(207) 878-8787
Facebook
MOFGA-certified organic berries
FAYETTE
Steep Hill Farm
26 Clyde Wells Road
(207) 685-4155
Facebook
Highbush berries
FRANKLIN
Hog Bay Blueberries
207 Hog Bay Road
(207) 565-3584
Overlooks a beautiful salt marsh. Rakes provided.
GORHAM
Orchard Ridge Farm and Specialty Food Market
236 Sebago Lake Road
(207) 239-0442
Facebook
GREENFIELD
Alexander’s Wild Maine Blueberries
79 Alexander Way
(207) 570-7500
Facebook
Low bush blueberries
GUERETTE
Hebert Farm
Route 161
Guerette, ME
207-834-5065
Highbush blueberries
HOLLIS
Joan & Brad’s Berry Farm
447 Deerwander Road
207- 229-1346
Facebook
With high-bush blueberries surrounding the farmhouse, guests can come from near and far to grab a few of the best fruit Maine has to offer.
KINGSBURY PLANTATION
Perseverance Wild Blueberry Farm
Campbell Road & Preble Lane
(207) 314-3937 or (207) 745-4572
Not your usual Downeast Maine wild lowbush blueberries — they’re sour-tops. Great flavor! The blueberries are grown using Best Management Practices to minimize the use of pesticides.
LEBANON
Berry Best Farm
33 Colburn Way
(207) 457-1435
Facebook
Eleven different varieties that ripen at different times throughout the season.
LEVANT
Treworgy Orchards
3876 Union Street
(207) 884-8354
Facebook
Available from mid-July to mid-August
LIMERICK
Libby & Son U-Picks
86 Sawyer Mountain Road
(207) 793-4749
Facebook
Acres and acres of highbush blueberries. We follow a strict Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program.
LIMINGTON
Brackett’s Orchard
224 Sokokis Avenue
(207) 730-9169
Facebook
Doles Orchard
187 Doles Ridge Road
(207) 793-4409
Facebook
Make sure to check the Facebook page first!
LINCOLNVILLE
Sewall Orchard
259 Masalin Road
(207) 763-3956
“Our farm is a place that welcomes all living organisms. Therefore, we use no substances that are toxic or that kill.”
MECHANIC FALLS
Goss Berry Farm
311 Elm Street
(207) 346-6811
Facebook
MONROE
North Branch Farm
122 Stream Road
(207) 525-3323
Facebook
Organic highbush blueberries
NEW SHARON
Firth’s Fruit Farm
26 Intervale Road
(207) 778-3904
Unsprayed blueberries says the owner
ORLAND
Nancy Place Homestead
The driveway is at 1313 Bald Mountain Road, but the actual address is 50 Nancy Field Road
(207) 949-0880
Facebook
Customers should drive 5 mph through the shared driveway 1/4 mile to the check-in. Please call ahead for weekday picking/raking. Weekends should be fine.
PATTEN
McNally’s Farm
31 Frenchville Road
(207) 528-2110
Please call ahead of time.
PHILLIPS
Peace and Plenty Farm
1232 Reeds Mill Road
(207) 639-5550
Lowbush wild organic blueberries to pick by hand, not with rakes.
READFIELD
R & L Berry Farm
22 Berry Road
(207) 685-4709
Facebook
Highbush blueberries – easy to pick. Owner Leane Reed says the blueberries are awesome.
RICHMOND
Pleasant Pond Orchard
430 Brunswick Road
(207) 737-4443
Facebook
Open for U-Pick Highbush Blueberries daily 10 am – 6 pm, weather permitting.
SACO
Ives Berry Farm
133 Flag Pond Road (just one-half mile from Route 1)
Facebook
Seven varieties of high bush berries. PYO or pre-picked quarts as available. Check Facebook for hours.
SEBAGO
Crabtree’s Blueberries
703 Bridgton Road
(207) 787-2730
It is going to be a very good picking season!
SKOWHEGAN
Screamin Mimi’s Perfect Pickins
364 West Front Street
(207) 474-2137
Owners says she doesn’t spray any poisons — goes the organic route. Over 10 varieties of highbush berries.
SOMERVILLE
Crummett Mountain Farm
305 Crummett Mountain Road
(207) 549-7314
MOFGA-certified organic wild blueberries.
SPRINGVALE
Rivard Farm
110 Blanchard Road
(207) 324-5566
Facebook
Enjoy the fruits of their labor!
SWEDEN
Pietree Orchard
803 Waterford Road
(207) 647-9419
Facebook
TURNER
Our Blue Cottage Blueberries
531 Wilson Hill Road
(207) 458-7658
Morning/afternoon/evening picking available. (Call or text ahead suggested)
Rupert’s Berry Farm
519 Wilson Hill Road
966-2721
Facebook
High bush blueberries and raspberries. AND a cafe where you can sit and eat, an ice cream shop, a farm and a gift store. “We are not certified organic but follow the principles and are committed to sustainable agriculture, our environment and the flora and fauna that share our piece of earth.”
WASHINGTON
Sweet Season Farm
77 Liberty Road
845-3028
Facebook
Highbush blueberries. No pesticides. “We encourage sampling, as different varieties of berries will have their own unique flavor.”
WELLS
Spiller Farm
85 Spiller Farm Lane
(207) 985-2575
Just minutes from Route 1 in Wells. Minimal pesticide use.
WILTON
Wilton Blueberry Farm
83 McLaughlin Road
(207) 645-2128
No pesticides, herbicides or fungicides are used.
What does Integrated Pest Management mean?
This is how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) defines Integrated Pest Managment, which several farms use in Maine:
Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is an effective and environmentally sensitive approach to pest management that relies on a combination of common-sense practices. IPM programs use current, comprehensive information on the life cycles of pests and their interaction with the environment. This information, in combination with available pest control methods, is used to manage pest damage by the most economical means, and with the least possible hazard to people, property, and the environment.
The IPM approach can be applied to both agricultural and non-agricultural settings, such as the home, garden, and workplace. IPM takes advantage of all appropriate pest management options including, but not limited to, the judicious use of pesticides. In contrast, organic food production applies many of the same concepts as IPM but limits the use of pesticides to those that are produced from natural sources, as opposed to synthetic chemicals.
I have a recipe for you
If you want to add someone/something or notice an error please let me know — post a comment at the end of the post or send me an email.
I hope you have a great time picking blueberries — if you’ve got a recipe to share, please do! Here’s one from me: The best blueberry cake I ever ate!
Interactive map
Click here to see the interactive map I created of You-Pick Blueberry Farms in Maine.