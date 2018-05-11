Nurses needed: Showing our gratitude

As I compile these stories, we are nearing the end of National Nurses Week 2018. My hope is that people will continue to send me stories of nurses who made a difference in their lives long after this week is over. Because the work that nurses do is neverending and so should be our gratitude.

For most of my life, I’ve never given much thought to nurses. Luckily, I’d been in good health and never had to spend any time in the hospital— until my daughter was born three months early. Then, I saw a lot of nurses.

There were nurses who took care of me before I gave birth, for those few days when it looked like I might just need bedrest. Those women (it was all women, in my experience) made sure I was comfortable, adjusted the monitors on my belly, and yes, gave me whatever shots the doctor prescribed. They also brought me many, many popsicles.

I must say that not every nurse was stellar. In fact, the nurse in the birth room was, quite possibly, the worst nurse I could have had in that most vulnerable of times. I only mention this because it gave me a greater appreciation for all the others who did their jobs competently and, often, with great empathy and kindness.

Once my daughter was born (weighing three pounds and four ounces), I got to meet the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, nurses. These nurses monitored my girl around-the-clock, making sure the temperature and conditions of her incubator were comfortable and safe. They advocated for her best interests when the doctors made their rounds.

The nurses in NICU also showed me how to swaddle that tiny baby into bust-proof burritos and how to “kangaroo.” (Look it up. It’s the best!) As my daughter grew bigger and stronger, they showed me how to bathe her, burp her, and feed her. By the time we took her home, I was a pro.

I spent six weeks in the hospital watching dozens of nurses at work, and I am forever grateful for what they did for me and my family. I remember bringing doughnuts or other food to the nurses’ station to express my gratitude. It wasn’t a big gesture, but it was what I could muster at the time. I’m writing this now to say thank you to all of the nurses who do their best, even on their worst days. Thank you, Jen Boggs

When I read your request for thanking a special nurse, a couple of faces immediately popped into my mind. I had a serious accident nearly 10 years ago. I had superb care at MMC, New England Rehab and with VNA Home Health and I am eternally grateful to my health care providers, my docs, my nurses, my aides, my therapists … the cast of characters is large!

There were two nurses during my recovery that still occupy a little corner of my heart. The first was my ‘night nurse’ at New England Rehab, where I spent a week. Her name was Gloria. She was about my age, shortish white hair, a soothing voice, soft hands, and a kind soul. Many nights, while I was lying wide awake, scared, and hurting, Gloria would come and sit by my bedside and talk with me while softly caressing my hand. She would tell me stories about her family and be interested in my family, she would tell me about her day and the weather outside, she would chuckle at funny things that had happened, but most of all she let me know that I was not alone and I was going to be okay. I received comfort and strength from Gloria.

The second nurse that I am eternally grateful to is Rachel Deans, RN, a graduate of the Mercy School of Nursing and a long since retired Mercy nurse who was also a volunteer with Mercy and VNA programs. She learned of my accident through her daughter Leah Davis in Radiology and immediately began a one-woman effort to cheer me up. I believe she sent cards nearly every week of my recovery, encouraging me to be strong and to keep up the good work, chatting a bit about her week, reminding me that I was loved by other than my family, and convincing me that one day the accident would all be a distant memory … I was going to be better than okay! I received love, encouragement, and support from Rachel; I now eagerly look for her annual photo Christmas card and letter!

These two compassionate and caring nurses will always own a little piece of my heart! From Jennifer Fitzpatrick